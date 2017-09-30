The super yacht show, Monaco Yacht Show is the world renowned event for the display of the most luxurious and hi-end yachts which are built by world's leading shipyards and builders.

CIqPeTDUcAA1Vvm.jpg large

Contact

The Long Lodge 265-269 Kingston Road

Wimbledon London United Kingdom

02084324625

***@franceschengenvisa.co.uk The Long Lodge 265-269 Kingston RoadWimbledon London United Kingdom02084324625

End

-- Monaco Yacht Show has been proven to be one of the leading super yachts show in the world and portray the peak of luxury. Every year, The Monaco Yacht Show exhibits over 125 yachts which are built extraordinarily by the world's most appreciated and esteemed shipyards and receives pioneers from the yachting industry. Every year, around 40 new launches are exhibited and introduced in the grand show.The 27edition of Monaco Yacht Show will see the participation of 580 exhibiting partners, companies and industry's leading super yachts builders. With an amazing 9000 sq. Meters of exhibition area, this premiere event will display the fleet of high end luxurious yachts and is one of "must participate"shows for yacht builders, brokers, high-end product firms and yacht buyers. Also, 2edition ofwill be hosted by the Principality of Monaco, 24 hours prior to the Monaco Yacht Show, 2017 where the super yacht new buyers and potential charterers will be given an insight, critical wcj issues and information to assist the buying decision during the show. The show will also host an official inaugural ceremony on 26September, 2017 launching the festivities during the four succeeding days. The opening hours of the show will be 10 am to 6:30 pm and will offer great yacht viewings and social events.For a, contact aprovider to get yourin advance of your scheduled trip for this show.