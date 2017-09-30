 
News By Tag
* France Visa Service
* France Visa
* France Visa from UK
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sougé Le Ganelon
  Loire Atlantique
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109

Monaco Yacht Show 27th -30th September, 2017

The super yacht show, Monaco Yacht Show is the world renowned event for the display of the most luxurious and hi-end yachts which are built by world's leading shipyards and builders.
 
 
CIqPeTDUcAA1Vvm.jpg large
CIqPeTDUcAA1Vvm.jpg large
SOUGé LE GANELON, France - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Monaco Yacht Show has been proven to be one of the leading super yachts show in the world and portray the peak of luxury. Every year, The Monaco Yacht Show exhibits over 125 yachts which are built extraordinarily by the world's most appreciated and esteemed shipyards and receives pioneers from the yachting industry. Every year, around 40 new launches are exhibited and introduced in the grand show.

The 27th edition of Monaco Yacht Show will see the participation of 580 exhibiting partners, companies and industry's leading super yachts builders. With an amazing 9000 sq. Meters of exhibition area, this premiere event will display the fleet of high end luxurious yachts and is one of "must participate" shows for yacht builders, brokers, high-end product firms and yacht buyers. Also, 2nd edition of Monaco Yacht Summit will be hosted by the Principality of Monaco, 24 hours prior to the Monaco Yacht Show, 2017 where the super yacht new buyers and potential charterers will be given an insight, critical wcj issues and information to assist the buying decision during the show. The show will also host an official inaugural ceremony on 26th September, 2017 launching the festivities during the four succeeding days. The opening hours of the show will be 10 am to 6:30 pm and will offer great yacht viewings and social events.

For a France Business Visa, contact a France Visa Service provider to get your France Visa from UK in advance of your scheduled trip for this show.

Contact
The Long Lodge 265-269 Kingston Road
Wimbledon London United Kingdom
02084324625
***@franceschengenvisa.co.uk
End
Source:France Business Visa
Email:***@franceschengenvisa.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:France Visa Service, France Visa, France Visa from UK
Industry:Travel
Location:Sougé Le Ganelon - Loire Atlantique - France
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
franceschengenvisa News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share