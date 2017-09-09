The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill Reopens At Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai With An All New Look

Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai has announced the relaunch of the newly renovated The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill.

-- Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai has announced the relaunch of the newly renovated The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill. The celebrations kicked off last evening with a grand launch party followed by the Huddle Rock Fest, a two-day fiesta of live music and specialty finger food and beverages. The music festival will run from 14 to 15 September, 2017, and is open to public with free entry.The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill has got a stunning new look and feel with state-of-the-art features including the latest entertainment equipment with centrally placed stage, an all-new menu and a wide array of promotions. The outlet has been known for its friendly and relaxed atmosphere as well as live music offering with its resident band playing throughout the week.Satish Nambiar, General Manager of Citymax Hotels Bur Dubai, said, "We are delighted to announce the re-opening of this fantastic venue that has established itself over the years as one of the most popular sports bars in the city. With the addition of exciting new facilities and improved capacity, we are confident, The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill will continue to attract sports lovers in large numbers, eager to watch live sporting events from around the world. At Huddle we take you right to the big game!"Holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest Domino Drop Shot, Huddle Sports Bar and Grill features multiple large TV screens around the outlet as well as a 100-inch HDTV and a 165-inch digital wall. Included in the new facilities is a private dining area called 'The Keg Room' seating up to 8 people, a grill dining area and a large main bar with a seating capacity of 320 people in total. On site is also a pool table and dart board.(8.30pm to 2.45am with bands including: The Nakama Theory, Uday Benegal – Voice of Indus Creed, Night Shift(12pm to 2.45am with bands including: Nick & Dan – Brunch Duo, Roots, The Queenies UK – A Queen Tribute, Night ShiftFestival themed environment with food stalls on both days offering Huddle Wings, Jalapeno Poppers, Cheesy Fries, Sliders and Specialty Cocktails plus photo-booth and giveaways.For further information please visit www.citymaxhotels.com or follow us on facebook, or Instagramfacebook.com/citymaxhotels@citymax_hotelsCitymax Hotels is part of the hospitality division of Landmark Group, with six hotels located in prime locations in Al Barsha, Business Bay, Bur Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The mid-market group of hotels is a much favoured and popular choice offering award-winning hospitality at extraordinary value.As the largest of the three operational properties, Citymax Hotels Bur Dubai is located in the heart of Dubai's historical district and offers 691 contemporary and comfortable rooms with free Wi-Fi throughout. The hotel features an extensive dining portfolio consisting of a Lavazza coffee shop, City Cafe, Claypot, Sizzling Wok and The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill.Situated next to the Mall of the Emirates, and close to Dubai Metro, Media City and the beautiful Jumeirah Beach, Citymax Hotels Al Barsha attracts a mix of both business and leisure to its 376 rooms. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi throughout and has two bars; Maxx Music Bar & Grill and The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill as well as a Lavazza coffee shop and a City Cafe.Located in close proximity to major shopping, industrial and cultural areas, Citymax Hotels Sharjah has 239 guest rooms and spacious meeting rooms. The hotel features a City Cafe and a Sizzling Wok.www.citymaxhotels.comHina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com