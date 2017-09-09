News By Tag
BHC Press and Sara Daniell Announce Multi-book Publishing Deal
"Signing on with BHC Press has so far proven to be an epic journey. I can't wait to see what the future holds for my books and this amazing publishing company. I know me and my characters are in good hands," said Ms. Daniell. "I can't wait to share Sadie's and Dane's story with my readers."
BHC Press announced the deal saying, "Sara Daniell knows what teen readers want to read, and her writing captures the emotions of teenagers perfectly. We're honored to have her with us at BHC Press, and we know her novels will entice both new and old fans alike."
BHC Press retains World English rights and will be publishing all books in the Stockbridge series as well as other titles. All books will be mutually agreed upon by both author and publisher.
Sara Daniell is a wife and mother who spends her days teaching children and her nights loving her family, and finding time to immerse herself into her two creative passions. In her free time she not only writes unique and amazing stories, she also takes breathtaking pictures that capture her creative nature in color just like her writing captures her creative nature in print. She is an amazing woman who loves life and people.
To learn more about Sara Daniell and BHC Press, visit: http://www.bhcpress.com/
