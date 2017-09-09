 

Industry News





Michelle Jacobs Joins DeRonja Real Estate as a Broker

 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- DeRonja Real Estate (DRE), a full-service residential real estate firm serving the Triangle area, has hired Michelle Jacobs as a Broker.  A North Carolina native, Michelle has a solid reputation as being well-versed in the complexities of the Triangle Real Estate Market.  Her background in Finance allows her to draw on that insight to assist her clients in making well-informed decisions that are right for them.

DRE is committed to hiring exceptional people and equipping them with the tools they to need succeed.  An incredible listener, Michelle is eager to learn from her clients so that she can wcj help them find just the right fit.  She has assisted countless clients, whether relocating from outside the area, downsizing, investing, purchasing their first home, or their forever dream home.

"Michelle knows Triangle real estate, is an expert negotiator and has an incredible work ethic," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "We feel extremely fortunate to have her in our office."

To learn more about Michelle, read her professional biography at www.drefirm.com/agent/michelle-jacobs.  If you're buying or selling real estate in the Triangle, contact DRE at (919) 443-3123, or visit the company's website at www.drefirm.com.

