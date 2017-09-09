Country(s)
Michelle Jacobs Joins DeRonja Real Estate as a Broker
DRE is committed to hiring exceptional people and equipping them with the tools they to need succeed. An incredible listener, Michelle is eager to learn from her clients so that she can wcj help them find just the right fit. She has assisted countless clients, whether relocating from outside the area, downsizing, investing, purchasing their first home, or their forever dream home.
"Michelle knows Triangle real estate, is an expert negotiator and has an incredible work ethic," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "We feel extremely fortunate to have her in our office."
To learn more about Michelle, read her professional biography at www.drefirm.com/
