20 days to the start of the IRF World Rafting Championships 2017 in Japan
71 teams ready themselves for the white water of the Yoshino River outside Miyoshi City
Event promotional video
22 countries will be represented at this event, coming from as far afield as Mongolia, UAE, New Zealand, Brazil and Canada as well as a big contingent from Europe. "The racing is obviously a very important factor for these teams, but they also love to paddle and explore new rivers while being introduced to new cultures" says Sue Liell-Cock, IRF Secretary General.
Photo – 1: Japan Open Men's Team
Hosts, Japan, are always one of the favourites and so we expect big things from them at this event as they race on home ground and are inspired by the local wcj crowd to do their best. They were Overall World Champions in the Open Men's category in 2011, both Open categories in 2010, and both their Open teams achieved Silver in Overall in 2009. They achieved three 3rd places Overall last year and their Open Women took the Gold in Slalom, their Masters Women took Gold in Sprint. They will be keen to defend those titles as well as win Gold in Overall so as to be crowned the new World Champions.
Photo – 2: Brazil Open Men's Team
The R6 defending champions at this event are Brazil in Open Men and U23 Men and Women, Czech Open Women, Russia in U19 Men and Women, New Zealand in Masters Men and Women. Other medal favourites are Great Britain, Indonesia, Germany and Argentina, who are hosts for the 2018 IRF World Rafting Championship.
The Yoshino River will be supplying some great action. A pool-drop, Class 3 / 4 river, it has some good challenges for the teams and only experienced paddlers are allowed to compete. The scenic valley will provide a great back drop for all this action which will be live streamed for all around the world to enjoy.
The INTERNATIONAL RAFTING FEDERATION (IRF)
Sue Liell-Cock
