Mary Young Joins DeRonja Real Estate as a Broker

 
Mary Young
RALEIGH, N.C. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- DeRonja Real Estate (DRE), a full-service residential real estate firm serving the Triangle area, has hired Mary Young as a Broker.  Mary fell in love with Raleigh when she attended NC State University, and 36 years later, she continues that love affair.  Her world travels through her work in International Development and as a Peace Corp Volunteer have given her a broad perspective on how Raleigh has grown and all that it offers.  Mary brings to DRE her affinity for working with people from all over who wish to make Raleigh their home.  She has also worked with many local buyers and sellers, helping them navigate the twists and turns of an ever-changing Triangle Real Estate Market.

DRE is committed to hiring exceptional people and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed.  Mary falls right into that category.  She wcj is an incredible listener and is eager to learn from her clients so that she can help them find just the right fit.

"When we hire new brokers, we're looking for people who have a strong work ethic and who are willing to go above and beyond for our clients," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "Mary is that person and more. She is a tenacious problem-solver and relates well to her clients.  We are so fortunate to have her on our team."

To learn more about Mary, read her professional biography at www.drefirm.com/agent/mary-young.  If you're buying or selling real estate in the Triangle, contact DRE at (919) 443-3123, or visit the company's website at www.drefirm.com.

