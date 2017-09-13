Country(s)
Mary Young Joins DeRonja Real Estate as a Broker
DRE is committed to hiring exceptional people and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed. Mary falls right into that category. She wcj is an incredible listener and is eager to learn from her clients so that she can help them find just the right fit.
"When we hire new brokers, we're looking for people who have a strong work ethic and who are willing to go above and beyond for our clients," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "Mary is that person and more. She is a tenacious problem-solver and relates well to her clients. We are so fortunate to have her on our team."
