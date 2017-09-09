Linenweb RFID Systems Help Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Win Award in Linen & Uniform Management

CCAD Centrex Appreciation
CHICAGO
- Sept. 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- Mr. Deepak Nair who is Manager, Textile Services at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has received a Corporate Performance Award for Excellence in the Management of Linen and Uniforms. Mr. Nair's Textile Services Department was audited by representatives from Cleveland Clinic Corporate Headquarters in Ohio, USA and was found to be the best performing Textile Services operation of all of Cleveland Clinic's hospitals worldwide. Mr. Nair was presented his award in a special staff ceremony by the CEO for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
Centrex Technologies installed the Linenweb® Pro system
(http://www.ctrx.com/
linen-systems/
linenweb-pro-
system/) for full RFID Linen and Uniform Management at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in early 2015. This system provides detailed inventory optimization and item tracking capabilities and has allowed for significant wcj operational improvements and savings to be achieved. This has allowed Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to set new benchmark among the group hospitals and other hospitals in the United Arab Emirates.
Centrex Technologies was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by Mr. Nair on behalf of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for providing the advanced technology, consulting services and support so that the performance improvements could be achieved.Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
(https://www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae
) is the result of a partnership agreement between Mubadala Development Company (owned by Emirate of Abu Dhabi) and Cleveland Clinic based in USA. The Clinic opened May 2015. This 364 (expandable to 490) bed facility will be an extension of the Cleveland Clinic model of care, offering a range of tertiary/ quaternary medical services. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is one of the largest medical centers in the Middle East.Centrex Technologies
(http://www.ctrx.com/about-centrex-technologies/
) is an independent, privately owned world leader in Laundry Information Systems, Linen Management Technology, Uniform Management Systems, RFID Systems, Engineering and associated consultancy services. Centrex has over 2,000 sites using their Linenweb® systems on a daily basis and work with a large number of major laundries and many of the world's top tier healthcare providers, as well as a rapidly growing number of upmarket hotels and resorts. Centrex Technologies has been in business for over 20 years.