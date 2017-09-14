News By Tag
Apptha Airhotels Becomes First Online Booking & Rental Software to Be Launched in Magento 2
Apptha Airhotels, readymade online booking website script gets released in Magento 2 edition.
When released, Apptha Airhotels became the first-of-its-
Bala Kandhaswamy, Founder of Apptha says, "the open and flexible file structure combined with Magento 2's modular architecture will help create websites that are easy to maintain and upgrade."
High on UX
Apptha Airhotels Magento 2 online booking script has been polished to finesse with a range of elegant and fetching UI/UX designs that look, function and render an equal, if not better experience as in Airhotels and similar online booking websites.
Built for instant launch
Understanding the need for business owners to capture the Internet wcj market 'ASAP', Apptha Airhotels is retaining its erstwhile readymade script status. The script can also be customized on request to integrate specific functionalities or utilities on admin, host or guest level.
Industry-specific
The Magento 2 version will allow business owners to launch an online booking website for any kind of property or service, including cars, cabs, motorcycles, yachts, touring vehicles, campers and so on.
Calendar integration
The most striking of all features in Apptha Airhotels Magento 2 is the calendar integration which allows hosts/property owners to plan bookings accurately.
Apptha Airhotels has so far powered 1,000+ unique online booking & rental websites. It has also been customized to create booking websites that guests can book various services like cabs, campers on rent, commercial vehicles, ATVs and so on.
More customizations are available on request. Know more about Apptha Airhotels Magento 2 online booking script and its features from https://www.apptha.com/
