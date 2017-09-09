Alloy Marketing Ltd introduce social media ad management service for personal trainers

The dedicated service offers effective advertising campaign administration across all social media sites

Alexander Hedges

***@alloymarketing.co.uk Alexander Hedges

-- Building on Alloy Marketing's years of experience delivering marketing services to personal trainers, gyms and other fitness businesses, the new ad management services promises to help personal trainers struggling to attract new clients and spread the word about their business through social media.The social media ad management service for personal trainers will handle all aspects of advertising campaign setup and administration. All social media platforms will be covered, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, with campaigns tailored to each specific platform or focussed on single platforms where most appropriate.Drawing on the company's previous experience in graphic and logo design for gyms and personal trainers, the new service will include the creation of new graphic or video assets, vital for an effective ad campaign in the increasingly competitive world of social media advertising.Having managed paid social campaigns for clients across a number of industries, the firm plan to draw on their expertising setting up and optimising targeting and delivery in order to run more effective campaigns for their personal trainer clients. The service offers help with a number of campaign objectives including brand awareness, brand engagement, data capture, special offer promotion and client acquisition.Alloy Marketing's personal trainer social media ad campaigns will be built on a strategy. As the campaign progresses, wcj the data gathered from the ads can then be used to refine the strategy further in order to achieve the greatest return on investment for the client's advertising budget. The data will help personal trainers understand what type of person responds best to their ad campaigns, which Alloy believe can offer valuable insights to improve their wider marketing activity.Alloy Marketing Ltd are a marketing company based in Manchester providing website design and development, branding, social media, PPC and SEO services.