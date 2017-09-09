Sun Rui BWTS training at China

Congratulations to Mr. Ranjith E. (ONE-EIT) on successfully completing SunRui BWTS training in Qingdao China.

End

-- Congratulations to Mr. Ranjith E. (ONE-EIT) on successfully completing SunRui BWTS training in Qingdao China.With the current training, Aries Marine engineers will be qualified to undertaking installation and commissioning of the BalClor® BWMS system for all vessels. This will also offer us with the certification to service and repair of the system in future.Sunrui Marine Environment Engineering Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited, is one of the earliest and largest enterprise which has been engaged in research and development of electrolytic wcj chlorine industry for 30 years. Their Ballast Water Treatment System -BalClor® BWMS was recently awarded with USCG certification.Aries Marine and Engineering Services is the largest ship design and consultancy firm in Middle-East. Founded by Sohan Roy in the year 1998, Aries Marine is the flagship brand of Aries Group, a world-class consortium of diversified independent firms. Headquartered in Sharjah, this ISO 9001-2008 certified company has business branches in Singapore, India, China, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Azerbaijan and USA.