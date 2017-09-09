UltraFlex partnering with Arcast to create a Tilt and Pour version of Arcast Induction Furnace

 
NEW YORK - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to create a system for easy melting and casting of highly reactive or ultra-pure metals, UltraFlex and Arcast have partnered to integrate UltraFlex power supply with Arcast vacuum furnace. Thanks to the integration, the Arcast furnace crucible can now be tilted and molten metal can be poured out into a mold and casting.

Arcast furnace is a levitation type induction cold crucible in a vacuum/casting chamber. Due to its segmented water-cooled copper crucible, it can be used to melt reactive and refractory alloys without the risk of contamination. Most metals can be melted in this type of crucible, including titanium, hafnium and tungsten alloys.

The integration with UltraFlex power supply enabled the tilting of the furnace crucible and allowed the pouring of the molten metal. wcj Thus the system can be used for materials research, melting and casting of highly reactive or ultra-pure metals, fabrication of parts from special alloys and materials.

In addition, thanks to the adaptive digital phase control of UltraFlex power supply and its easy tuning to a variety of loads, the integration permitted full control over the power and frequency used, which are critical for the successful melting / levitation.

About UltraFlex Power Technologies:

Ultraflex Power Technologies (https://ultraflexpower.com) manufactures and sells induction heating power supplies. Induction power supplies generate a precise, targeted electromagnetic field that induces heat in conductive materials without the need for a flame or any contact with the material.

An induction heating system consists of an induction power supply and a custom-designed inductor (also known as a coil). The induction power supplies are universal systems, with custom coils designed to optimize the heating process for the specific application. These systems can be used for  heating conductive materials in variety of applications ranging from metal melting and heat-treating to medical and nanoparticle research.

