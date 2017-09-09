Country(s)
Industry News
Cholesterol-Lowering Supplement - Cholestifin May Help People Suffering From High Blood Pressure
The most common cholesterol lowering drugs are statins, and these are usually the first type of medicine that doctors prescribe to lower LDL. These drugs also lower triglycerides - another type of blood fat, which high levels are also dangerous for human's health. Cholestifin can not be ranked to the group of statins, but it can be used for treating bad cholesterol separately, or as addition to the main treatment.
Beta-glucan, Hawthorn, Omega-3 and L-carnitine are the active ingredients in product's formula. These are meant to remove cholesterol deposits and normalize lipid values in the blood plasma. Thereby wcj Cholestifin protects from cardiovascular diseases and minimizes the risk of coronary heart disease. As high cholesterol is one of the main reasons for high blood pressure, treating it normalizes the blood pressure, restores blood circulation and protects the blood vessels.
Cholestifin box contains 50 ml liquid drops, enough for 2 months daily usage. Dosage could be checked at the official website of producing company.
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse