Efrat Kasznik, President & Founder, Foresight Valuation Group, LLC to Speak at TKG's Event

Efrat Kasznik, President & Founder, Foresight Valuation Group, LLC and Lecturer, Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Intellectual Property Due Diligence in M&A Transactions: A Legal and Valuation Guide Webinar