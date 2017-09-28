News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Efrat Kasznik, President & Founder, Foresight Valuation Group, LLC to Speak at TKG's Event
Efrat Kasznik, President & Founder, Foresight Valuation Group, LLC and Lecturer, Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Intellectual Property Due Diligence in M&A Transactions: A Legal and Valuation Guide Webinar
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Efrat Kasznik
Efrat Kasznik is an intellectual property (IP) valuation and strategy expert, as well as a Lecturer on IP Management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB). She specializes in valuation and strategy related to intellectual property assets, emerging technologies and startups, and has assisted some of the leading global technology corporations with bringing their innovation to market, across a range of industries. Efrat is the founder and president of Foresight Valuation Group, a Silicon-Valley based IP and start-up advisory firm.
Throughout her career, Efrat has served as a co-founder, executive and advisor to several start ups, including serving as Chief Financial Officer at a telecom start-up. She is a mentor at the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies (CES) at the Stanford GSB, as well as an advisor to several other incubators, accelerators and investor groups in the US, Europe and Israel. Efrat is also a frequent conference speaker, author and blogger, and regularly writes for leading business and IP publications such as the Business Journals, VentureBeat, IAM Magazine and IPWatchdog. She has been listed on the IAM 300 list of leading World IP Strategists every year since 2013.
About Foresight Valuation Group, LLC
Foresight Valuation Group is a Silicon-Valley based intellectual property (IP) valuation and strategy advisory firm. Foresight helps corporations of all sizes, and across a range of industries, understand the value of their IP by thinking strategically about how to extract value from innovation. Foresight provides a full suite of analytical services related to the valuation, management and commercialization of IP and technology.
Event wcj Synopsis:
To protect buyers in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions from potential liability arising from intellectual property issues, IP due diligence is a must. Practitioners often make unnecessary IP ownership assumptions because they often overlook key transaction structure and drafting considerations. As a result, post transaction operations can be compromised.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the legal practitioners understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of IP Due Diligence in M&A Transactions and will underscore best practices during any corporate transaction.
Key topics include:
· IP Due Diligence
· Notable Case Law
· Common Pitfalls
· Key Legal Considerations
· Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse