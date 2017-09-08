 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Ezeassist offers the best fully featured free plans for 90 days!

 
 
BANGALORE, India - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Ezeassist Software today announced its free plan offers for 90 days. A cutting edge customer engagement platform runs as a smart technology which helps businesses to enhance better customer experience and increase the business productivity.

Ezeassist provides end-to-end Customer Engagement solutions to the professional practitioners to easily manage their busy schedules, meetings/ collaborations and To-Dos, throughout the lifecycle of the customers.

"We are thrilled to bring the fully featured free plans on a table of SME's", said Praveen Krishnam. It is important to get engaged with the customers, and it is possible when you are using the cloud based software. Choosing the wcj proper collaboration software will meet all the requirements that are needed by any business.

Ezeassist is prospect management, customer on boarding and customer engagement software which allow the SMEs to perform different functions including appointment scheduling, facilitate multiple service bookings, manage varied appointments, collect online payments, send reminders and alerts, communication with the customers and staff, stores customer data in a single location, sharing of documents and files, setup webinars, online video conference and teleconference (The customers can talk during a conference, and simultaneously view presentations or notes made on a whiteboard or via projector) etc.

They are offering five plans which include free plan, standard plan, business plan, premium plan and corporate plan. Using Ezeassist, the customer engagement process, you can increase the productivity of your business and can easily automate your business steps in a better way.

Launched in 2016 Ezeassist is defined as most flexible customer engagement platform which is rich in features and has all in one solutions in today's market.
