CEO & Business Solutions Expert Stacey Scott Unveils JuriSecure, Inc's Airtight Operations™
More than 200 attorneys to attend one of the first corporate events to be held at the all-new and luxurious home to the Atlanta Falcons Former FOX 5 News anchor Lisa Rayam to host red carpet
Five years in the making, JuriSecure, a complete and secure solution for small to mid-size law practices to take ownership of their operations, is the brainchild of Atlanta-based CEO and Business Solutions Expert, Stacey Scott. Built upon commercially available software, documented processes, and proactive auditing to provide AirTight Operations™, attorneys are able to focus on practicing law with peace of mind knowing their operations are efficient, predicable and secure.
"I created JuriSecure after seeing the overwhelming need for an operational ecosystem designed specifically for the legal industry that would assure their Practice is running smoothly, and all confidential information is always secure and privacy compliant," says Scott.
The afternoon will kick off with a red carpet reception, hosted by former FOX 5 news anchor, Lisa Rayam, followed by a free one credit hour CLE course on the hot topic of securing client data and an exclusive tour of the $1.6 billion dollar facility, including a behind-the-scene look at the player locker rooms and the stadium's intricate operations. Guests will see areas of the most technologically advanced stadium in the country that are not made accessible to the public. The tour will include the circular-LED board, equivalent in circumference to the height of a 24-story building, located just beneath its multi-purpose retractable roof. After touring, guests will enjoy a celebratory reception and photo opportunities on the Skybridge overlooking Atlanta and the player's field capping off what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"You're probably not as secure as you think," states Scott. "Times have changed; people are now the weakest link."
As an added bonus, attendees will be given an opportunity to take advantage of a free analysis to find out if their business is Juris Secure™. Arrive early to be eligible for giveaways during the CLE course.
For more information wcj please visit https://youtu.be/
About Stacey Scott
Born with an entrepreneurial spirit, Stacey Scott started her first business at the age of nine. By the time she was 17, she was running a profitable painting business that generated enough money to pay for her entire four-year college tuition at UCLA. She is both skilled and gifted in the areas of business operations. Her ability to help entrepreneurs develop processes and strategies that create sustainable growth, increased profitability and client loyalty has put her and her business in high demand.
As founder and CEO of Elgia, Inc.,a company providing unparalleled support and training solutions for companies going through periods of rapid growth, located in Roswell, GA, Stacey has built a multi-million dollar business and earned many accolades including being recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in America. "Entrepreneurship is part of my DNA," Stacey says. "When it comes to business, I want to teach entrepreneurs how to have a thriving business without sacrificing so much time away from family and friends. You can have a successful business and an incredible life."
Stacey believes many entrepreneurs become trapped by their business and become workaholics, rather than becoming the visionary leader their company needs to experience tremendous success. "Leadership is being able to motivate your employees to move your vision forward," Stacey explains. "It's not just about telling people what to do, but rather showing them how to do it and empowering them to take ownership of their work."
