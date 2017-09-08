News By Tag
Reliance Defence to Be Known As Reliance Naval and Engineering In The Future
Before the Reliance Group acquired a controlling stake in it in 2016, the company was known as Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering. It had assets worth ₹10000 crore at that point of time. Presently, the aim of the company is to be the leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced weapon platforms, equipment and ships.
The official renaming of the company shall take place once the company representatives have the shareholders' approval on the same. It is going to be one of the primary agenda at the AGM scheduled to take place on August 22.
Post its acquisition by the Reliance Group, Reliance wcj Defence has gained 27 new licenses for building full spectrum defence platforms, having also registered bids worth ₹30000 crore for the Landing Platform Dock (LPD) and Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) contracts for the Indian Navy.
With one of the largest dry docks in India belonging to the company, along with an exceptional ship building and repair facility, it has been estimated that business opportunities worth ₹10,000 crore will be brought forward over the next five to seven years. Also, the US Navy chose Reliance Defence's dry dock to provide services to the seventh fleet.
The contracts for the refitting of INS Jamuna, INS Deepak and INS Savitri were also successfully won by the company recently, after a round of competitive bidding including four other parties belonging to PSUs and the private sector.
