Voice Boy Productions Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary in US with New Studio
Los Angeles-based voiceover artist Jeff Rechner continues to expand his footprint in the entertainment industry
"It feels fantastic to be in our new digs and I'm looking forward to whatever new and exciting voiceover gigs come floating across my desk," says Rechner, "and the residuals checks that wcj show up in the mailbox." Jeff is currently, among many other things, promo voice of The Simpsons on FXX, is one of two voices (along with LEGO Batman Will Arnett) heard nationally on GMC commercials, is narration voice of the Emmy Award-winning sports series "Behind the Vegas Ice", and has voiced movie trailers ranging from "Inception" to "Puss in Boots" to "Black Swan". His comedic voice skills have also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show, Ellen, Tosh.O and Funny or Die. He was voice of CollegeHumor's hugely popular "The Six" series, which has garnered nearly 100 Million hits on YouTube and elsewhere.
To see and hear Jeff's work, go to http://www.voiceboy.com. To book him for your next voiceover campaign, contact Vinnie Biunno at CESD Talent at 310-475-2111 or vbiunno@cesdtalent.com
Jeff Rechner
Jeff Rechner
