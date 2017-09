Voice Boy Productions Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary in US with New Studio

Los Angeles-based voiceover artist Jeff Rechner continues to expand his footprint in the entertainment industry

-- Los Angeles-based Jeff Rechner, president of Voice Boy Productions, celebrated the company's tenth anniversary in the US by moving its operations to a new larger studio in Encino. Since moving to Los Angeles from Canada in 2007, Jeff's voice has appeared on everything from Saturday Night Live to LEGO videogames, along with a wide array of national commercial campaigns."It feels fantastic to be in our new digs and I'm looking forward to whatever new and exciting voiceover gigs come floating across my desk," says Rechner, "and the residuals checks that wcj show up in the mailbox." Jeff is currently, among many other things, promo voice of The Simpsons on FXX, is one of two voices (along with LEGO Batman Will Arnett) heard nationally on GMC commercials, is narration voice of the Emmy Award-winning sports series "Behind the Vegas Ice", and has voiced movie trailers ranging from "Inception" to "Puss in Boots" to "Black Swan". His comedic voice skills have also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show, Ellen, Tosh.O and Funny or Die. He was voice of CollegeHumor's hugely popular "The Six" series, which has garnered nearly 100 Million hits on YouTube and elsewhere.To see and hear Jeff's work, go to http://www.voiceboy.com . To book him for your next voiceover campaign, contact Vinnie Biunno at CESD Talent at 310-475-2111 or vbiunno@cesdtalent.com