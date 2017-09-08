Country(s)
Industry News
Whollygrail is the key to empowered choice for an inspired life
As living, consuming individuals, the choices we make are our most powerful gesture; affecting our lives, our family's lives and the environment around us.
What if we could reconnect with that power, and make informed, conscious choices that improve our health and create a positive impact on the environment?
SYDNEY, Australia - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Whollygrail is a platform designed for just this purpose. Through information of integrity, people are empowered to make better choices for their families, and by understanding the impact, can also make choices that support our communities and our environment.
Coverage of a broad range of topics that relate to their self, community, planet, philosophy ensures Whollygrail is the shining light of integrity in a world turning on the axis of marketing spin. Their active social media and broad library of articles, translate to confidence in choice. Whollygrail are launching a range of short courses to meet consumer demand in 2018.
Whollygrail has designed and developed a range of every day products to meet their SOURCE principles, aligning with their self, community, planet, philosophy. This gives people the opportunity to absorb all relevant buying behaviour about a product in one image. 'Everything we do is aligned with our philosophy and our SOURCE principles, so our community can be confident with what they are getting from us, and our consistency,' says founder, wcj Danielle Butler.
The Reset Program Whollygrail has developed offers an opportunity to rebalance and reenergise the body to improve clarity and boost immune function. Health coaches are being trained to coordinate this program, with availability for both individual and group registration in 2018. The focus is on guiding clients and providing the tools necessary to continue after the Program has been completed.
By providing a range of services with their distinctly wholistic approach, Whollygrail ensures their self, community, planet, philosophy offers something for everyone, and everything for some. ∞
Visit Whollygrail for more details.
Contact
Whollygrail
Danielle Butler
***@whollygrail.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse