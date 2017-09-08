News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
William Michael Cunningham to speak at the "Future is Now" Black Business Forum
For the fifth straight year, William Michael Cunningham will deliver the Texas Economic Forecast Keynote Address in Austin, Texas on September 29, 2017 before the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce.
Creative Investment Research (CIR) produces high social return investments and research. Founded in 1989, the firm launched creativeinvest.com in November, 1995 (http://www.creativeinvest.com/
On June 18, 1998, the Fully wcj Adjusted Return ® Methodology (FAR) accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis in a petition to the United States Court of Appeals (Case Number 98-1459). On December 22, 2003, FAR forecast system-wide economic and market failure. Most recently, in June, 2016, FAR predicted the outcome of the 2016 election – see: Why Trump Will Win on LinkedIn.
For a review of past forecasts, see: https://youtu.be/
Contact
William Michael Cunningham
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse