William Michael Cunningham to speak at the "Future is Now" Black Business Forum

For the fifth straight year, William Michael Cunningham will deliver the Texas Economic Forecast Keynote Address in Austin, Texas on September 29, 2017 before the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce.
 
WASHINGTON - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Economist William Michael Cunningham, founder of Creative Investment Research, will discuss the climate, condition, and trends for African American businesses in Texas. RSVP at http://www.taaacc.org/

Creative Investment Research (CIR) produces high social return investments and research. Founded in 1989, the firm launched creativeinvest.com in November, 1995 (http://www.creativeinvest.com/image/be1996.jpg). CIR creates unusually impactful investment vehicles and initiatives. Our Fully Adjusted Return® Methodology combines social and financial data to create investment vehicles and is used to generate highly accurate economic forecasts. Mr. Cunningham holds an MBA in Finance and an MA in Economics, both from the University of Chicago.

On June 18, 1998, the Fully wcj Adjusted Return ® Methodology (FAR) accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis in a petition to the United States Court of Appeals (Case Number 98-1459). On December 22, 2003, FAR forecast system-wide economic and market failure. Most recently, in June, 2016, FAR predicted the outcome of the 2016 election – see: Why Trump Will Win on LinkedIn.

For a review of past forecasts, see: https://youtu.be/fSGje7OaLpk



