ThinOptics launches in Australia with Optofy!

Get your Thinoptis in Australia with Optofy! The take anywhere, stick everywhere reading glasses!
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Optofy are proud to introduce ThinOptics to the Australian and New Zealand markets. ThinOptics are the stick anywhere, take everywhere reading glasses that fit on your phone, purse or pocket.
The Problem With Reading Glasses
Every year, billions of dollars are spent to engineer ever more beautiful, high-resolution displays for our computers and phones, but few have put the same kind of energy toward reading glasses resulting in little evolution since their invention late in the 13th century. Today over 30 million Americans buy two pairs of reading glasses every year.

If you struggle with tiny text, you can increase the font size on your cell phone's screen—but then you're restricted to a keyhole view. Because your cell phone is always with you, we set out to develop thin, comfortable reading glasses that fit on the back of your phone. We've filled the innovation gap so that now your glasses are always with you.
Backed By Sophisticated Technology
At ThinOPTICS, we figured that it would take six months of development to make these glasses, wcj but instead, it took over 30 months. Our challenge was to make our glasses fit comfortably. Not for 90%, but for 100% of all users. As we developed ThinOPTICS, we tested hundreds of prototypes on thousands of noses. Because ThinOPTICS has to work as well as your cell phone does, every single time you use them.

The perfect item for anyone over 45 and who is tired of losing their reading glasses. Available in a variety of powers and colours to suit all requirements don't miss our limited ThinOptics only from Optofy!

To get your hands on a pair visit www.optofy.com.au - a leading supplier of ThinOptics across Australia and New Zealand!

