Whollygrail's SOURCE principles a shining beacon of conscious choice in otherwise dull market
As marketing of established brands with deep pockets is a strategy of smoke and mirrors that seduce customers to trump their competitors, emerging brand Whollygrail introduces their SOURCE principles as the winning card for customers focused on clear, transparent and conscious choice.
SYDNEY, Australia - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Whollygrail's SOURCE principles were created to offer Whollygrail customers a comprehensive insight into their products that is communicated in one simple image.
Whollygrail's brand is the antithesis of marketing spin and empty advertising hype. Every product in the range has a reason for being. The focus is on personal, home and family products, ensuring they align with Whollygrail's core self, community, planet philosophy. Products are designed to perform as well as or better than others in the marketplace, and do so in the most responsible way possible. Keeping the process free of chemicals and toxins, supply partnerships fair and minimising impact on the environment.
Large businesses can be happy to continue polluting the environment, or turn a blind eye to unfair and unethical supply arrangements and then excuse themselves with a philanthropy wcj program that funds tree planting, aid agencies or sick children. Whollygrail offers products of integrity with practices that are sustainable in themselves. This guides Whollygrail's choice regarding the type of products to market, competing against large brands with different ethics by highlighting conscious choice.
Whollygrail's SOURCE principles specifically refer to sustainability, organic, optimising health, unchanged, responsible, clean, chemical free, ethically sourced and environmental respect. It covers the main drivers of conscious choice and gives customers a simple, clear image to determine whether the product ticks their boxes.
