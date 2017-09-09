Country(s)
Cultural Vistas Announces Jennifer Clinton as Next President and CEO
The Executive Committee of the Board carried out a nine-month search, assisted by the search firm Odgers Berndtson, and considered the applications and credentials of many outstanding professionals from government, business, academia, and the nonprofit sector.
Jennifer Clinton joins Cultural Vistas after serving five-and-a-half years as President and CEO of Global Ties U.S., where she led a grassroots network of 120 community-based organizations in 45 states and 21 countries around the world that engage 40,000 volunteers who implement public diplomacy and international exchange programs in close partnership with the U.S. Department of State. Prior to Global Ties U.S., Jennifer held leadership roles at the Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars, the Telecommunications Industry Association, and the Overseas Private Investment wcj Corporation. She earned her executive MBA at the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business, Ph.D. in French Literature at the University of California, Davis, and her bachelor's in political science and French from Marquette University.
Mr. Karl Geercken, Chairman of the Board, remarked, "Jennifer Clinton brings deep expertise, proven leadership, passion for the exchange mission, and a spirit of innovation that is well suited to lead the talented, entrepreneurial, and dynamic team at Cultural Vistas. On behalf of the entire Board, we are proud to welcome her to the Cultural Vistas family and look forward to supporting her and the ongoing – and increasingly important – work of Cultural Vistas."
"I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic, innovative, and mission-focused organization and am excited to continue to carry out my passion for international exchanges," said Clinton. "Cultural Vistas is a great organization made up of dedicated professionals with a tremendous track record of delivering high quality, life-changing experiences for thousands of current and emerging leaders. During my tenure at Global Ties U.S., we have shared a unique relationship with Cultural Vistas and I hope to continue to strengthen that partnership going forward. I look forward to working with the Cultural Vistas team, its stakeholders and partners to continue to advance its important mission during such a critical time in history."
The Board of Directors additionally extends its deep appreciation to Linda Boughton, Acting President and CEO, for her tremendous leadership and stewardship of the organization during this one year period of transition. Effective November 6, 2017, we are pleased that she will begin a new role as Chief Operating and Engagement Officer, working in close partnership with the Board, Jennifer, and the entire Cultural Vistas executive team.
Founded in 1963, Cultural Vistas is a nonprofit exchange organization promoting global understanding and collaboration among individuals and institutions. It develops international professional experiences that create more informed, skilled, and engaged citizens. Every year, Cultural Vistas' 30-plus unique exchange programs empower thousands of individuals and organizations in the United States and more than 135 countries to drive positive change in themselves, their organizations, and society.
