'The comic strip bubble above my head kept getting bigger,' founder of Whollygrail, Danielle Butler A university degree in nutrition did little to prepare Danielle for the arduous journey recovering herself and her family from a range of health conditions. 'I just wasn't getting the answers and improvement I sought through my knowledge and sitting in physician's offices.' SYDNEY, Australia - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- In desperation, Danielle studied voraciously, searched farther and wider, asked more questions and sought better answers. 'As my knowledge developed, I was able to implement changes for our family that showed measurable improvements.'



Ironically, it was Danielle's career in product and business development in the food industry and her connections in the personal care industry that led to the understanding of why a variety of health conditions were on the rise. 'We are so far removed from the source of our buying choices, and product marketing of large scale business and industry has developed to a point where it is a challenge to know what you're buying, even if you are reading the label.'



This was why physicians didn't have the answers, why some people would recover and others continued to struggle. In a world where we have unprecedented access to information, people need to be discerning with how they consume wcj and recognise how valuable their every day choices are, for their health, the health of their families and our environment. 'Many of us are so busy that we buy on repeat, or a large, established brand, something that's discounted, or choose based on the marketing of a product. There's a common expectation amongst consumers and parents that if products are on the shelf, it must be ok.'



The same things that damage our environment, create damage for our health. 'It's a revolving door, unsurprisingly,' says Danielle, 'which makes for a beautiful fix if we can simply change our behaviours for our better health and a healthier planet.'



That's where Whollygrail comes in. By reconnecting people with the source and impact of their choices, people can make real change for their health, and create a positive impact on the environment. Whollygrail's information services, and their specifically designed product range are aimed at creating positive, lasting behaviour change.



We need to get back in touch with the source of what's going in and on our bodies, and realise that we have ultimate responsibility for these choices. Our better health, the health of our families and the families they will raise, depend on it.



