2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight On Infield and Outfield Play
Some of the most basic principals of baseball such as turning a double play or hitting the cut-off man during a relay can be the piece of the puzzle to lead your team to victory. These factors can make the difference in keeping an inning alive or losing the game. Tightening up the loose ends can be the final piece your team needs to wine. The 2018 clinic features nine presentation regarding infield and outfield play including Josh Jordan "Outfielders!
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
