2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight On Infield and Outfield Play

 
 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Get ready because the Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is back and better than ever. The Crowne Plaza Princeton will host this year's clinic, now in its 3rd year. From January 11 to 13, 2018 the 3-day event will feature presentations by the nation's top college baseball coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today," as we feature 15 renowned coaches presenting over 60 powerful and insightful discussions covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and wcj mental edge.

Some of the most basic principals of baseball such as turning a double play or hitting the cut-off man during a relay can be the piece of the puzzle to lead your team to victory. These factors can make the difference in keeping an inning alive or losing the game. Tightening up the loose ends can be the final piece your team needs to wine. The 2018 clinic features nine presentation regarding infield and outfield play including Josh Jordan "Outfielders! Every day 'Cut Drills" and "Nail Base Runners", "Your Catcher: Drills to Perfect Before Putting on the Mask", Billy Gernon's "Infield Play: Defense Will Position You for a Championship", Nick Schnabel's "Double Plays", "Drills to Become a Better Infielder", Troy Cameron's "Keeping Infield Simple", Kevin McMullan's "Catching/Daily Absolutes" and Shawn Stiffler's "Winning With Defense."

Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in.... For more information, call (973) 921.0400.
