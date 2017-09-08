News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ideal Weight Loss and Nutrition Launches in West Los Angeles
Dr. Jeffrey Tucker's Chiropractic practice now an official Ideal Protein product office!
"The results of our 'pre- launch participants' have been nothing short of spectacular,"
The practice has dedicated a confidential and private office especially for those on the program. The program is safe, effective and affordable (people can actually save money). The protocol is a ketogenic program designed to spare lean body mass while causing the body to utilize its additional or excess fat stores for much of its energy needs so the primary weight loss and reduction is from the body's stored fat.
In honor of being accepted as an official Ideal Protein office, Dr. Tucker is offering a free body composition and analysis and consultation between t through the 21st
Patients who schedule an appointment to learn more can take advantage of the grand opening special pricing.
Call the office at (310) 444-9393 for more information or to schedule a free consultation. www.idealnutritionandweightloss.com
Contact
Jim Nicastro
(310) 444-9393
***@outlook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse