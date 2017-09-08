 
News By Tag
* Weight Loss Ketogenic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


Ideal Weight Loss and Nutrition Launches in West Los Angeles

Dr. Jeffrey Tucker's Chiropractic practice now an official Ideal Protein product office!
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- "I am very pleased and excited to announce that our clinic has been selected and authorized to utilize the Ideal Protein products and weight management protocol in our practice," said Dr. Jeffrey Tucker, Los Angeles-based chiropractor, this week about their new product offering.

"The results of our 'pre- launch participants' have been nothing short of spectacular," he ontinued. "We have seen an average of 2.5- 3 lbs. weight loss per week with the women and 3.5 -4 lbs. with the men. In addition cholesterol, and blood pressure medications have been reduced, pain caused by inflammation is decreased, wcj and all while increasing energy and mental alertness."

The practice has dedicated a confidential and private office especially for those on the program. The program is safe, effective and affordable (people can actually save money). The protocol is a ketogenic program designed to spare lean body mass while causing the body to utilize its additional or excess fat stores for much of its energy needs so the primary weight loss and reduction is from the body's stored fat.

In honor of being accepted as an official Ideal Protein office, Dr. Tucker is  offering a free body composition and analysis and consultation between t through the 21st

Patients who schedule an appointment to learn more can take advantage of the grand opening special pricing.

Call the office at (310) 444-9393 for more information or to schedule a free consultation. www.idealnutritionandweightloss.com

Contact
Jim Nicastro
(310) 444-9393
***@outlook.com
End
Source:Dr. Jeffrey Tucker
Email:***@outlook.com Email Verified
Tags:Weight Loss Ketogenic
Industry:Health
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Newman Grace Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share