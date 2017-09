Ideal Weight Loss and Nutrition Launches in West Los Angeles

Dr. Jeffrey Tucker's Chiropractic practice now an official Ideal Protein product office!

Jim Nicastro

(310) 444-9393

(310) 444-9393

-- "I am very pleased and excited to announce that our clinic has been selected and authorized to utilize the Ideal Protein products and weight management protocol in our practice," said Dr. Jeffrey Tucker, Los Angeles-based chiropractor, this week about their new product offering."The results of our 'pre- launch participants' have been nothing short of spectacular,"he ontinued. "We have seen an average of 2.5- 3 lbs. weight loss per week with the women and 3.5 -4 lbs. with the men. In addition cholesterol, and blood pressure medications have been reduced, pain caused by inflammation is decreased, wcj and all while increasing energy and mental alertness."The practice has dedicated a confidential and private office especially for those on the program. The program is safe, effective and affordable (people can actually save money). The protocol is a ketogenic program designed to spare lean body mass while causing the body to utilize its additional or excess fat stores for much of its energy needs so the primary weight loss and reduction is from the body's stored fat.In honor of being accepted as an official Ideal Protein office, Dr. Tucker is offering a free body composition and analysis and consultation between t through the 21stPatients who schedule an appointment to learn more can take advantage of the grand opening special pricing.Call the office at (310) 444-9393 for more information or to schedule a free consultation. www.idealnutritionandweightloss.com