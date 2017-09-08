Country(s)
Industry News
CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client YayPay on $5.3M Funding Round
The Funding Puts Yaypay At a Major Inflection Point to Accelerate Their Intelligent Order-To-Cash Automation Software
YayPay will capitalize on its momentum in the order-to-cash software market to grow headcount, pursue product development, and increase sales activities. The funding is led by QED Investors along with co-investors Birchmere and Fifth Third Capital, the direct equity investment subsidiary of Fifth Third Bancorp, with support from 500 Fintech Fund, Aspect Ventures, Gaingels, Techstars, and Zelkova.
"With modern software powered by machine learning, we aim to turn finance teams into revenue heroes by giving them workflow tools that finally match in robustness those used by their sales and marketing departments,"
"It is critical for businesses to understand their cash flow," comments Mark Moses, wcj YayPay's coach and founding partner of CEO Coaching International. "YayPay streamlines how small and mid-sized enterprises manage accounts receivable, tapping into the multi-billion-
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
Contact
Heidi Smith
Incite Agency
***@inciteagency.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse