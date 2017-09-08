 

CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client YayPay on $5.3M Funding Round

The Funding Puts Yaypay At a Major Inflection Point to Accelerate Their Intelligent Order-To-Cash Automation Software
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 150 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, congratulates its client YayPay on their recent successful funding round. The FinTech startup raised $5.3 million to fund its drive to bring automation to the back-office finance operations of mid-sized enterprises.

YayPay will capitalize on its momentum in the order-to-cash software market to grow headcount, pursue product development, and increase sales activities. The funding is led by QED Investors along with co-investors Birchmere and Fifth Third Capital, the direct equity investment subsidiary of Fifth Third Bancorp, with support from 500 Fintech Fund, Aspect Ventures, Gaingels, Techstars, and Zelkova.

"With modern software powered by machine learning, we aim to turn finance teams into revenue heroes by giving them workflow tools that finally match in robustness those used by their sales and marketing departments," said Anthony Venus, co-founder and CEO of YayPay.

"It is critical for businesses to understand their cash flow," comments Mark Moses, wcj YayPay's coach and founding partner of CEO Coaching International. "YayPay streamlines how small and mid-sized enterprises manage accounts receivable, tapping into the multi-billion-dollar, order-to-cash software market. It is no wonder they received this funding."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit:  http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

