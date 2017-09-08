NYC Vets Alliance Celebrates Director of Civic Leadership Corey Ortega's Election as District Leader

Wins Male District Leader for the Democratic Party in Assembly District 70-Part D in West Harlem

-- The NYC Veterans Alliance (www.nycveteransalliance.org)is proud to announce the election win of its Director of Civic Leadership, Corey Ortega. In a tightly contested race against the establishment incumbent, Corey secured his seat as Male District Leader for the Democratic Party in Assembly District 70-Part D in West Harlem by a significant margin.A first generation Dominican-American, Corey has made tremendous change as a community advocate and organizer in West Harlem. Corey's passion for his work comes from his background of being a child of immigrants and lifelong resident of the West Harlem neighborhood. His upbringing and early community work gave him insight on the struggles of residents and ignited his interest in making positive change in his neighborhood through the participation of community members. From a young age, Corey has been an active community advocate and social entrepreneur, from his family-owned day care center to tenant advocacy, to organizing and advocating for veterans. A tireless organizer and innovator, he has energized youth participation in Democratic politics in West Harlem as co-founder of the West Harlem Progressive Democratic Club and by serving in increasingly influential leadership roles in local and state Democratic Party bodies.Corey has brought his passion for local politics and community organizing to his role as the Director of Civic Leadership for NYC Veterans Alliance, wcj energizing veterans and spouses of diverse political affiliations to get active in local politics, to learn to run for elected office, and to view themselves as being able to create the change they want to see in their communities. Corey has also been instrumental in mobilizing the organization's membership to lobby for—and ultimately see passage of — its key legislative initiatives."We couldn't be prouder of Corey Ortega. He inspires everyone he meets with his genuine passion for bringing people together and making his community and our city a better place for everyone. We look forward to his continued work for the Alliance in engaging veterans and families of diverse political backgrounds and affiliations in local politics, as well as his work as an elected official to strengthen his community and inspire new generations of service-driven leaders," said Kristen Rouse, Founding Director of the NYC Veterans Alliance.# # #Started in January of 2015, NYC Veterans Alliance is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that improves the lives of veterans and their families in the NYC metropolitan area and empowers military veterans to become politically active through four engaging programs – Policy & Legislative Advocacy, Community Outreach, Get Ready to Run, and Civic Leadership. With the mission to advocate legislative action for all military veterans and their families while offering political engagement opportunities, NYC Veterans Alliance serves NYC's 220,000+ veterans and 250,000+ dependent family members. For more information, please visit www.nycveteransalliance.org.