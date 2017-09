New Team Member at Metuchen Dental Group

Effective immediately, Dr. Ilan Gamburg joins Metuchen Dental Group

-- We are happy to welcome Dr. Ilan Gamburg to Metuchen Dental Group. Born in Israel, Dr. Gamburg moved to New Jersey as a child. He graduated Cum Laude from Rutgers University and earned his D.M.D. degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, where he was active in the OKU Dental Honor Society. Currently, Dr. Gamburg is attending the advanced study Postgraduate Dental Implant Program at NYU. Upon completion, he will be wcj trained in all aspects of dental implants- from surgical placement to the final restoration.As a general family dentist, Dr. Gamburg enjoys working with both adults and children. His goal is to make each patient experience as comfortable and stress-free as possible.Metuchen Dental Group is conveniently located in the BridgePointe Office Complex, at the intersection of Route 27 and Bridge Street in Metuchen, NJ. We have extensive hours including early morning, late evening, and Saturday appointments. We are open most holidays. Please call us at 732-321-1151 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Gamburg or one of our other doctors. For more information about Metuchen Dental, please visit our website at http://www.metuchendental.com