New Team Member at Metuchen Dental Group
Effective immediately, Dr. Ilan Gamburg joins Metuchen Dental Group
As a general family dentist, Dr. Gamburg enjoys working with both adults and children. His goal is to make each patient experience as comfortable and stress-free as possible.
Metuchen Dental Group is conveniently located in the BridgePointe Office Complex, at the intersection of Route 27 and Bridge Street in Metuchen, NJ. We have extensive hours including early morning, late evening, and Saturday appointments. We are open most holidays. Please call us at 732-321-1151 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Gamburg or one of our other doctors. For more information about Metuchen Dental, please visit our website at http://www.metuchendental.com.
Contact
Metuchen Dental Group,
Drs. Alan Kaplan, Alex Shalman, Ilan Gamburg
732-321-1151
***@metuchendental.com
End
