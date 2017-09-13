News By Tag
* UPSL
* MLS
* Usl
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces Sporting Orlando SC as Florida Conference Expansion Team
Central Florida-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
Based in Celebration, Fla, Sporting Orlando SC will play in the UPSL's Central Florida Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very pleased to welcome Sporting Orlando SC to the UPSL and the Central Florida Conference. The region is a hotbed for Pro Development soccer, and Sporting Orlando SC's ownership group is enthusiastic and experienced, with soccer connections across the globe. They look to be a perfect fit for the UPSL, and we wish Sporting Orlando SC the best of luck as it prepares for the 2017 Spring Season."
Sporting Orlando SC is owned by Lucas Pinto, Fabio Santo, Trevor Trudelle and Eduardo Venancio.
Owners of Brothers And Soccer, Inc., a soccer management company in Orlando, Brazilians Pinto and Venancio operate the club as its co-Presidents. Pinto, 21, is Co-Owner of Angel Tour, a tourist transportation company in Orlando. Venancio, 33, is a Brazil-born former professional player.
Sporting Orlando Co-Owner and President Lucas Pinto said, "We just love soccer. We dream about it and now we start to build it. We're growing up step-by-step, little-by-little, and the UPSL is really important step in increasing our structure to add players."
Florida native Trudelle, 32, is the team's General Manager and Head Coach. Brazilian Marcos Vinycius Elias, 34, is the team's Assistant Coach, and Santo, 31, a former professional player in Belgium and Japan, is the team's Director of International Relations.
"We want to play better competition in a more organized league," Pinto said. "The UPSL is famous. You guys know how to do it."
The team will play its wcj UPSL games at Celebration High School (1809 Celebration Blvd., Celebration, FL 34747) in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Sporting Orlando SC
Sporting Orlando Soccer Club is an American soccer club currently based in Celebration, Fla., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Sporting Orlando SC will begin play in the UPSL's Central Florida Conference.
Founded in 2016, Sporting Orlando SC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Lucas Pinto
Direct: 407-970-6456
Email: ouscoffice@gmail.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 90 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 13, 2017