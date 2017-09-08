News By Tag
Save the Date: Altair Irvine Grand Opens Saturday, September 30
"We are so thrilled to open up the professionally decorated model homes to the public," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "We've received so much attention and interest over the past few months which makes this upcoming opening even that much more exciting."
Prospective homeshoppers will get to experience the masterplanned community on September 30 by touring beautiful model homes from eight new neighborhoods.
Altair Irvine, located in a prime location directly across the street from the brand-new Portola High School, offers the opportunity to live near Irvine's top destinations including the Irvine Spectrum, which provides countless shopping, dining and entertainment options. It also provides residents with access to the highly-rated and award-winning Irvine School District, known for some of the highest GPA and SAT rates in the county.
"Altair Irvine really offers it all: upscale luxury homes, truly resort-inspired amenities and of course, location!" Toll Brothers Group President Seth Ring said. "This upscale event will be one that families looking to purchase new in Irvine won't want to miss."
Once completed, the guard-gated Altair Irvine will offer ten neighborhoods of luxury homes — six from Lennar and four from Toll Brothers — along with two main amenity centers, The Terrace and The Club. Home sizes range approximately from 2,909 to 6,579 square feet. With each neighborhood offering a variety of floorplans and elevation styles, homeshoppers have plenty of options to choose from in order to find the perfect home. Pricing is anticipated from the low $1 millions to the low $2 millions.
The Club will offer a recreational facility unlike any other. The approximately 7,000-square foot clubhouse will offer residents a variety of amenities, including indoor and outdoor event spaces, a barbecue hub, two pools and spas, tennis and bocce ball courts, outdoor fireplaces, covered cabanas and more for use. The Terrace will provide another pool and spa along with parks and a large playground with tot lot to keep the little ones busy.
Altair Irvine is a truly one-of-a-kind masterplanned community that showcases masterful design, beautiful streetscapes and enhanced walkability. In addition to the community amenities, its location adjacent to The Great Park Neighborhoods puts you within close reach to wcj even more parks and recreation opportunities.
Come out on Saturday, September 30 to experience what this community has to offer. For more information and directions, visit www.altairirvine.com.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
