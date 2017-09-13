News By Tag
ISIS Website and Radio Station Downed by CYBERPOL CTU Team Today !
Breaking News NY: The Islamic State ISIS website hosted on the link a3maq.xyzwas taken "offline' today by CyberPOL ( The International Cyber Policing Organization) Cyber CTU unit (Counter Terrorism Unit) based in the Middle East, in the ongoing ...
Breaking News NY: The Islamic State ISIS website hosted on the link a3maq.xyzwas taken "offline' today by CyberPOL ( The International Cyber Policing Organization)
The CyberPOL Red SoC Chief said that the Islamic State's "Al Bayan Radio Station" is experiencing serious technical difficulties... and is part of the downing of the ISIS broadcasting operation by CyberPOL Cyber CTU unit successfully achieved today.
The President of CYBERPOL, Baretzky said that this is a great achievement and encouraged all allies not to give up in the fight against terror. This seems to be a major blow for Islamic State ISIS and its radio station spreading Islamic propaganda to its extremist in the local regions.
The covert operation named by the Red Soc Team said that this is a benchmark wcj set in the cyber world through in the fight of terror and this is the beginning to reduce recruiting of young people around the world to join the ISIS Islamic state. The President of CyberPOL said " We should root out all Terror and restore human trust in global security by protecting our children from possible online Islamic State recruitment without delays"
