Marcus Bagley Joins Snell & Wilmer's Commercial Finance Group
"Mark is an exceptional commercial finance attorney with over 15 years of legal experience,"
Bagley concentrates his practice on all aspects of senior and mezzanine secured and unsecured financing. His experience includes single-lender, participated and syndicated real and personal property financing transactions, loan documentation and problem loan workouts. He focuses primarily on representing construction and permanent lenders in real estate secured loan transactions (including those involving portfolios of multiple properties) and asset-based/
Bagley is involved in numerous sections and committees of the Orange County Bar Association and State Bar of California. He earned his J.D. from the University of Southern California, wcj Gould School of Law and his B.A. in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Southern California.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
