September 2017
Marcus Bagley Joins Snell & Wilmer's Commercial Finance Group

 
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that  Marcus Bagley has joined the firm's Orange County and Los Angeles offices as a commercial finance partner. He was previously with Assayag Mauss's Southern California office in Orange County.

"Mark is an exceptional commercial finance attorney with over 15 years of legal experience," said Ketan Vakil, Administrative Partner of Snell & Wilmer's Orange County office. "We are pleased to welcome him to our banking and lending team and look forward to continued growth in our commercial finance practice."

Bagley concentrates his practice on all aspects of senior and mezzanine secured and unsecured financing. His experience includes single-lender, participated and syndicated real and personal property financing transactions, loan documentation and problem loan workouts. He focuses primarily on representing construction and permanent lenders in real estate secured loan transactions (including those involving portfolios of multiple properties) and asset-based/personal property-secured/unsecured lines of credit.

Bagley is involved in numerous sections and committees of the Orange County Bar Association and State Bar of California. He earned his J.D. from the University of Southern California, wcj Gould School of Law and his B.A. in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Southern California.

About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.

