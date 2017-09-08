News By Tag
Faith Blackburn Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtor Faith Blackburn Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Venice, Florida
A native of Pennsylvania, Blackburn has a 20-background in educational technology with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District in Pittsburgh. After retiring, she worked as a software consultant. Her reputation for outstanding client service and strong attention to detail made the transition to real estate a natural fit.
Blackburn is passionate about meeting new people and finding clients the right home. Helping others is what motivates her most. In her wcj free time, you can find her strolling the beach, kayaking, or playing pickleball with her husband, Mark. She also enjoys the subjects of home decor, staging and organization.
The RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Blackburn can be reached at (941) 451-4700 or faith.blackburn@
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
