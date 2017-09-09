News By Tag
ESO Strap Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary with Two New Patents, Now Totaling Five
Patrick Corcorran
Marketing Director, ESO Strap
patrick@esostrap.com
SEATTLE, WA – ESO Strap, innovative guitar accessories brand celebrating its 2-year anniversary, is proud to announce that it has received two additional product design patents for its game-changing guitar and bass straps.
Notably, ESO Strap has reimagined the modern guitar strap with its unique contours and shape, designed to avoid key pressure points in the neck and shoulder blade where most discomfort from traditional guitar straps occurs. Not only does the strap rest comfortably on the body – never hugging one's neck or slipping off the shoulder – but it also helps distribute the weight of even the heaviest of guitars, allowing for the most comfortable playing experience possible. And you will notice ESO Strap is well padded too, as it features a slim, high density foam core. Convenient built-in fluid motion guitar pick pockets are located on both end pieces. Simply put… ESO Strap enables you to play longer, and without hesitation!
"It's hard to imagine that in just two years, ESO Strap wcj would be so widely accepted in the music gear industry! We look forward to building off these recent successes by introducing even more solutions designed to make everyone's playing experience more comfortable and enjoyable. – Patrick Corcorron, Co-owner/ CEO of ESO Strap
Patents Approved!
Of course, ESO Strap couldn't claim to be different if it didn't have the patents to prove it! Having already secured 1 design patent and 2 utility patents earlier this year covering both the shape and functionality of the strap, as well as the fluid motion guitar pick pocket located on the end of the strap, ESO is now incredibly proud to add an additional 2 design patents to its tool belt which now fully protect all the features of the ESO Strap.
"Now that our product has become a staple in the industry, we now have time to introduce more color options and designs, as well as expanding our product line beyond straps. We can't wait for you to see what's coming next! – Holly Corcorron, Owner of ESO Strap.
More About ESO Strap
A few years ago, Holly & Patrick Corcorran began developing an alternative solution to the unchallenged and universally accepted standard of guitar straps. It was obvious at the time that a better guitar strap - one that took into account the shape of the player's body and its many pressure points – was missing from the music gear landscape. After thorough research, design, and redesign, they were proud to introduce the very first ESO Strap (black) in August of 2015. Fast forward two years, and ESO Strap has expanded its line to offer multiple color options, additional lengths, and they even introduced a wider Bass Strap to provide bass players the same unbelievable comfort and coolness that their guitar fans had been enjoying all along! With its primary factory based in Seattle, WA, ESO Strap is proud to be 100% sourced and made in the USA!
ESO Strap's products have received accolades from countless publications such as Guitar World, Premier Guitar, and BassMusician. Having recently received its fifth product patent, ESO Strap looks forward to changing the musical landscape, saving its fans thousands of dollars in chiropractor bills along the way!
For more information about ESO Strap, please visit http://www.esostrap.com/
