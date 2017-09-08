News By Tag
Real Estate Agent Phoenix Sandra McGann
It's very easy to fall in love quickly when you're house hunting. It can be exciting, but it can also be very painful if it does not last, or if it ends in disappointment, either before or after you actually buy the home.
Rather than possibly experiencing that, it might be better to look for the type of home in which you can build a lasting relationship. A home that you can grow to like while living together may knock your socks off short term. It could even have some flaws that need to be addressed. It is more often than not better to look for potential in a home rather than ready-made perfection - consider long-term home suitability rather than short-term obsession. Buying a home is also the largest single investment most people make. Make it a smart decision.
Today, it is better to make pre-qualification the first thing you do when looking to buy. This is especially if you're a first time home buyer. By doing so, it save heartache by putting a dollar limit on your home buying dreams. Being pre-qualified with a lender will save time and allow you to make a confident offer when you find the property that you want.
House hunting is a task that requires time and effort, whether your move takes you across town or across the country. Do some homework in advance. Read about neighborhoods, talk to people in the neighborhood, gather information about schools, shopping, traffic, etc. . Do not expect to find your new home in a day. You might have to submit multiple offers before you reach a binding agreement, especially if the market is competitive.
Be honest about your requirements, whether they include a prime school district, access to parks and playgrounds, a dramatic view, easy commute or a community close to weekend fun and entertainment. Most buyers looking for their first home shouldmake decisions based upon accurate information and realistic expectations. To help you gain the information you need real estate agent Phoenix (http://www.sandramcgann.com/
Some homes require some wcj work, and you will want to add personal touches. But don't plan to take on tasks that are beyond your abilities and your stated budget. Buying a home is a long-term commitment in most cases. Know that even if your search lasts longer than you want, it is smart to be patient when making a decision.
Buyer purchasing their first home should prepare to be pulled in different directions. Mind should always rule over the heart. Get all financial affairs in order before beginning a search reducing the possibility of disappointment.
A great way to evade common home buying dangers is to work with a experienced and knowledgeable realtor. Connect with a reputable agent as soon as you make the decision to buy. Most agents value the relationship, and are with you for the long-haul. Share your wish list, as well as a must have list with your realtor. When looking for that experienced and knowledgeable real estate agent Phoenix Sandra McGann is a great first call.
Keeping in mind the above and you'll be prepared for the home search.
