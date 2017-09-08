News By Tag
Coya Smith Returns to RE/MAX, Acquires Western Springs Office
Coya J. Smith, one of the leading real estate brokers in Chicago's western suburbs, has acquired the existing RE/MAX Properties franchise in Western Springs, Ill.
"We're excited to welcome Coya and her team back into the RE/MAX family," said Kreider. "Her record in real estate sales and management is exceptional. RE/MAX Properties has long been an outstanding office; now Coya promises to make it even better."
The acquisition was completed on Aug. 29, and Smith simultaneously merged her independent office, Smith Partners and Associates Real Estate, into the RE/MAX operation. She established Smith Partners in 2008 after 12 years with RE/MAX Properties.
Smith's current goal is to lead RE/MAX Properties to new levels of success. At the same time, the move brings Smith back to the area where she grew up and later established her real estate career, specializing in luxury properties, with an emphasis on executive relocation.
"The opportunity to reunite with RE/MAX Properties and the LaGrange-Western Springs market was one key reason I wanted to make this move," said Smith. "RE/MAX is not only the world's leading real estate brand, it also is a magnet for the kind of dedicated, highly professional agents who really are, as the saying goes, Above the Crowd," she said. "Our office already has an excellent core group of brokers who deliver the kind of industry leading sales productivity that RE/MAX is known for. Now, we will be focused on expanding our sales team by attracting others who want to raise their careers to that exceptional level."
Smith has extensive plans to reinvigorate RE/MAX wcj Properties, which she acquired from its long-time broker/owner Marilyn Kroc. RE/MAX Properties was established in 1978 in LaGrange, making it one of the first RE/MAX franchises in Illinois. An office in Western Springs was added in 1998, and the two offices were later consolidated into the existing Western Springs location at 819 Burlington Ave.
Smith's agenda for RE/MAX Properties, where she will serve as managing broker, includes updating the décor and providing brokers with enhanced tech tools and marketing support. A grand opening event is on the drawing board, but meanwhile, the office will be open to all each Saturday and Sunday.
"We would like everyone in our community to view our office as a resource they can rely on when it comes to dealing with real estate issues. I feel as if the best way to make that happen is to open our doors and welcome our neighbors, said Smith, who grew up in the western suburbs and graduated from Lyons Township High School. She now lives in nearby Oak Brook, Ill.
RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 105 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.
