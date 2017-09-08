News By Tag
Tovolo (ICI USA, LLC) Partners with Share Our Strength to Support Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry
The three-month initiative, starting September 13th, is designed to encourage consumers to host personal Friendsgiving celebrations, while supporting No Kid Hungry's mission of ending childhood hunger. The program encompasses a customized mix of resources and activities needed to execute a successful Friendsgiving.
As a partner, Tovolo will offer recipes and materials, along with select products to be shared with Friendsgiving hosts. The hosts will receive a multi-email coaching series, online resource center featuring peer-to-peer fundraising best practices, recipes, tips and planning suggestions, access to No Kid Hungry chef recipes and demonstrations, and personalized support from No Kid Hungry staff.
"Our overarching goal at Tovolo is to provide consumers with products that help foster family engagement and fun in the kitchen," said Darcy Swacker, Marketing Manager for Tovolo. "Through our partnership with No Kid Hungry, we are able to further spread our mission while supporting an increasingly important cause. We are proud to be part of a strong campaign like Friendsgiving® for No Kid Hungry that brings the pressing national issue of childhood hunger to the forefront."
Since wcj its launch in 2015, Friendsgiving® for No Kid Hungry hosts have raised over $240,000. The goal for hosts across the country this holiday season is to raise over $500,000.
"We are honored to have a partner like Tovolo that values the importance of family by offering consumers the resources needed to cultivate rich experiences in the kitchen," said Debbie Shore, Co-Founder of Share Our Strength. "Together, we can go further faster to end childhood hunger in America."
To learn more about Friendsgiving® for No Kid Hungry, please visit: https://www.nokidhungry.org/
About Tovolo®
Born of the idea that cooking should be fun, the Tovolo® brand was created in 2004 as part of ICI USA, LLC. ICI was founded in 1999 by longtime friends P.T. Caso and Jeff Reicher, who, along with Matthew Frank, have created a brand dedicated to providing kitchen tools that marry form and function and emphasize design, color and performance. The company's products serve virtually every food prep need, and include everything from fun and functional spatulas to ice pop molds, barbecue trays and cutlery. Tovolo products are sold through specialty and independent retailers, including Williams-Sonoma, Sur La Table, Crate & Barrel, Macy's Martha Stewart Collection, and Pampered Chef, as well as hundreds of independently owned kitchenware stores around the world. For more information, visit www.tovolo.com.
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.
Media Contact
Dan Kulp
(732) 212-0823
dank@lotus823.com
