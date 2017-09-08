 
News By Tag
* Business
* Indiegogo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brunswick
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Excellent Cinema Seats for a More Enjoyable Theatre Experience

Crowdfunding Campaign for Eveningstar Cinema Dedicate a Seat
 
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The interior of Eveningstar Cinema has remained unmodified since the opening in 1979. With people demanding more from movie theaters than a place to sit and enjoy movies, this vintage movie hall hopes to keep up. Aiming to make the theater experience enjoyable for all, upgrading sound and projection was the first step forward. The theater also aimed to create a beer and wine license and improve the interiors.

The final phase is a unique seating arrangement that takes comfort and style both into account. Cinephile customers need  a theater that is comfortable and aesthetically pleasing too. Keeping the movie watching experience wonderful, more options would be available for the seating to enjoy the show. Creating the best environment for their type of movies is the aim of this cinema theater. An amount of  US$20,000 is sought through crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Enjoy the bliss of restoring Eveningstar to its glory and fulfilling our dream for providing wcj cinema settings that are as distinctive as the movies we show.

If you are looking to make donations to our campaign, please send contributions to the link provided below. Kindly also share details about the campaign on social media as well.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/eveningstar-cinema-ded...

Media Contact
Mr. Barry Norman
***@eveningstarcinema.com
End
Source:Eveningstar
Email:***@eveningstarcinema.com
Tags:Business, Indiegogo
Industry:Business
Location:Brunswick - Georgia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FITS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share