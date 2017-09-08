Country(s)
Cannabis Cartoon Signs Dixie Brands & mg Media as Official Sponsors
Release of "The Nug Nation" Episode 3: The Lawsuit With Official Sponsors
Two prominent cannabis brands have signed on as official Episode 3 sponsors; Dixie Brands and mg Magazine. Dixie Brands is considered an industry pioneer. Through their efforts in research, education, and advocacy they have established themselves as a trusted source of innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis infused products. Tripp Keber, Dixie Brands CEO had this to say about their recent collaboration:
"We at Dixie had a great time partnering with "The Nug Nation" on their latest episode! Their creativity and talent never cease to amaze me and it is an honor to see our brand amongst such "budding actors"! We were already fans before they brought us the idea and that made it a ton of fun to see our brand integrated into the storyline. Kudos to the good folks at "The Nug Nation". Keep those episodes coming..."
mg Magazine is the leading national trade media organization for the legal cannabis retail market. Available both in print and digitally, mg places a singular focus on the people, plants, and products that fuel the unprecedented growth of the burgeoning cannabis industry at the retail level. "We are thrilled wcj to be involved with this project and have great respect for the entire team. The Nug Nation defines comedic brilliance,"
"The Nug Nation Episode 3: The Lawsuit" sees newly elected HOA President Daddy (Grand Daddy Purple) attempting to extort 'protection' money from "The Nug Nation" gas station owner Affy (Afghan Haze). The two wind up in court before Nug Judy (herself) with hilarious consequences. You can see the episode here.
For more information, please contact joy@thenugnation.com
About "The Nug Nation"
"The Nug Nation" is a stop motion comedy series featuring popular strains of cannabis fashioned into a community of animated characters. Conceptualized by veteran content producer Mikey Peterson and brought to life with co-creator Dylan Pfohl, the lighthearted nugs live and (mis)adventure in the fictional town of Nugville, CO. The creative duo, both Denver natives, hope to contribute to the changing cultural conversation around cannabis by creating unique, entertaining media that can be appreciated by a wide variety of viewers. Spin off show "Potty Talk With Bong Burgundy" debuted in 2016 and continues to gain momentum.
For more information email us at info@thenugnation.com or visit "The Nug Nation's" official website.
