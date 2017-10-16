 
Industry News





UNWRITTEN WORDS presented by Stokes County Arts Council

Stokes Arts, Unwritten Words, exhibit opening showcases new works by Carol Enger and Jude Lobe. Paintings, Pottery, Encaustics and Jewelry.
 
 
Unwritten Words exhibit with Carol Enger & Jude Lobe
Unwritten Words exhibit with Carol Enger & Jude Lobe
 
WESTFIELD, N.C. - Oct. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Stokes County Arts Council continues to expand and to successfully present high quality arts and arts education programming for Stokes County citizens and visitors. Stokes County's newly renovated building in Danbury, NC, will showcase the new works of Carol Engler and Jude Lobe in their show, "Unwritten Words", from Oct. 25th, through Nov 21st, 2017.

Carol Engler began painting in her late twenties studying under watercolorist, Helga Brown. Over the years she attended the Art Student League of New York under the tutelage of John Groth, illustrator, artist and war correspondent. It was there she had her first acceptance into a juried show. Others include three national juried shows. Engler received honorable mention for "People Watching."

NYC a farm called Horseshoe, my travels have inspired my work. I attempt to reach  a viewers emotions thru an image. For me art is a liberation of my creative soul and for the viewer I would hope , an opening of the mind and a raising of the spirit.

Her work has been accepted in several galleries, Anthm in Black Mountain, NC, Sawtooth Center in Winston-Salem, to name a few. Presently she exhibits at the Folk and Fine Art Carolina  in Mebane, NC.

Engler attributes her influences to Peter Bruegel, Pedro  Figari, Edvard unch, Amedeo Modigliani, Paul Gaugin and Edward Hopper. She works mainly in oils and encautics, a hot wax medium. http://CarolEnglerArt.com

Jude Lobe is an award winning artist working is a variety of media;  Cold Wax & Oil, encaustics, and pottery. Before concentrating full-time in fine arts, Lobe worked as a Graphic Designer.

Lobe's artworks are predominately expressionistic. A respect for nature has been a continuous thread throughout her life and major inspiration in her work. In recent years, Lobe has been concentrating on evoking the emotion of the scene through brush strokes, color glazes, lines and using a rich palette suggested by the surroundings. "My intention is for the painting to capture a fleeting moment, like the sun changing the landscape each second as it sets, offering a timeless remembrance that we all hold in our memory."

"The idea of us being a part of nature connected in some way through wcj a primordial web of energy intrigues me and feels calming. It makes such sense to me. How else can one explain how we feel the same awe when watching a sunset, or feel anguish when we see someone in pain, or get teary-eyed at a wedding. It's these recognizable but intangible feelings and emotions that I want to convey in the paintings. Sometimes they will take the shape of a familiar scene, other times they may be exhibited as an abstract."

Lobe has been involved with art in one way or another throughout her life. Presently she works in her studio built by her husband. The studio has easels, enameling kiln, pottery kiln, pottery wheel, an assortment of paints and mediums, wood panels, and many other items that encourage her to create. http://ColdWaxandOil.com

The show, Unwritten Words, will run from Oct. 25, 2017 through Nov. 21, 2017 at the Apple Gallery in Stokes County Arts Council in Danbury, NC. The Opening Reception is Friday, October 27, 2017, from 5:30 pm to 8 pm.

Contact
Felicia Shaw
336-593-8159
***@stokesarts.org
