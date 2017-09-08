 
Industry News





AdvisoryWorld Highlights New Integrations at Fusion Capital Management Financial Evolution Summit

Details Innovations in Lead Generation Technology for Financial Advisors
 
 
AdvisoryWorld
AdvisoryWorld
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- AdvisoryWorld (www.advisoryworld.com), a leading software provider for financial advisors, recently attended Fusion Capital Management's Financial Evolutions Summit in Scottsdale, AZ. Ed Fahlstrom, Vice President of National Sales at AdvisoryWorld, spoke to financial advisor attendees about AdvisoryWorld's partnership with Fusion Capital Management and its newest application Acquire, a new lead generation tool that turns financial advisor website visitors into educated, prospective leads.

AdvisoryWorld and Fusion Capital Management, a premier financial advisor platform providing turnkey asset management solutions, publically announced their partnership in March of 2017. Through the partnership, Fusion advisors wcj gained immediate access to AdvisoryWorld technology – Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and Acquire – creating a seamless workflow for Fusion advisors that spans the entire prospect-to-client lifecycle.

AdvisoryWorld's integrations with industry leading CRM, portfolio management, and financial planning platforms, as well as their Financial Services Partner Network that includes TD Ameritrade enables an efficient flow of data between all technology implemented in a Fusion advisor's practice, reducing errors and further streamlining the advisory process. For more information on Fusion and AdvisoryWorld's partnership, please visit www.fusioncm.com/technology or email sales@advisoryworld.com.

#          #          #

About AdvisoryWorld

AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.

