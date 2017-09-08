News By Tag
AdvisoryWorld Highlights New Integrations at Fusion Capital Management Financial Evolution Summit
Details Innovations in Lead Generation Technology for Financial Advisors
AdvisoryWorld and Fusion Capital Management, a premier financial advisor platform providing turnkey asset management solutions, publically announced their partnership in March of 2017. Through the partnership, Fusion advisors wcj gained immediate access to AdvisoryWorld technology – Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and Acquire – creating a seamless workflow for Fusion advisors that spans the entire prospect-to-
AdvisoryWorld's integrations with industry leading CRM, portfolio management, and financial planning platforms, as well as their Financial Services Partner Network that includes TD Ameritrade enables an efficient flow of data between all technology implemented in a Fusion advisor's practice, reducing errors and further streamlining the advisory process. For more information on Fusion and AdvisoryWorld's partnership, please visit www.fusioncm.com/
About AdvisoryWorld
AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.
