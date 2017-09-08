News By Tag
Kathey Porter appointed to state small and minority business advisory board
Porter to serve two-year term on Florida Advisory Council on Small and Minority Business Development
A nationally recognized expert on supplier diversity, small business development and entrepreneurship, Porter has led supplier diversity programs and consulted for higher education and local governments and the federal government for more than 10 years. She is a frequent speaker/panelist at conferences and events focusing on supplier diversity, small business development/
Porter is the author of 50 Billion Dollar Boss: African American Women Sharing Stories of Success in Entrepreneurship and Leadership (Palgrave Macmillan) and a business contributor to several local and national publications and platforms including the Gainesville wcj Business Report, OPEN Forum (American Express) and ESSENCE Magazine. In 2017, she was recognized as a 2017 Fierce Woman by Business in Greater Gainesville magazine, a Florida Woman on The Move by ONYX Magazine and nominated for Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council's (FSMSDC) Diversity Advocate of the Year. Porter's second book, on supplier diversity, is scheduled to be released in fall, 2018. Porter received her CPSD (Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity) through the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) in 2013.
"I am excited to serve the State of Florida and look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and create opportunities for small and minority businesses,"
About Florida Advisory Council on Small and Minority Business Development
Established in Florida Statute 287.0947, the Florida Advisory Council on Small and Minority Business Development (http://www.dms.myflorida.com/
Media Contact
8889452422
***@porterbrownassociates.com
