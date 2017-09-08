 
News By Tag
* Florida
* University Of Florida
* Small Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gainesville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


Kathey Porter appointed to state small and minority business advisory board

Porter to serve two-year term on Florida Advisory Council on Small and Minority Business Development
 
 
Kathey_cropped
Kathey_cropped
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Florida
University Of Florida
Small Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Gainesville - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Kathey Porter, MBA, CPSD, has been appointed to the Florida Advisory Council on Small and Minority Business Development by the secretary for the Department of Management Services. Appointed for a two-year term, this council consists of small businesses, supplier diversity professionals and stakeholders from across the state of Florida to provide insight and expertise to the state regarding small and minority business development and actively assist the agency in promoting small business participation in state contracting.

A nationally recognized expert on supplier diversity, small business development and entrepreneurship, Porter has led supplier diversity programs and consulted for higher education and local governments and the federal government for more than 10 years. She is a frequent speaker/panelist at conferences and events focusing on supplier diversity, small business development/entrepreneurship, women's entrepreneurship and empowerment and diversity and inclusion and has been an adjunct business instructor for over 10 years at several colleges and universities.

Porter is the author of 50 Billion Dollar Boss: African American Women Sharing Stories of Success in Entrepreneurship and Leadership (Palgrave Macmillan) and a business contributor to several local and national publications and platforms including the Gainesville wcj Business Report, OPEN Forum (American Express) and ESSENCE Magazine. In 2017, she was recognized as a 2017 Fierce Woman by Business in Greater Gainesville magazine, a Florida Woman on The Move by ONYX Magazine and nominated for Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council's (FSMSDC) Diversity Advocate of the Year. Porter's second book, on supplier diversity, is scheduled to be released in fall, 2018. Porter received her CPSD (Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity) through the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) in 2013.

"I am excited to serve the State of Florida and look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and create opportunities for small and minority businesses," says Porter.

About Florida Advisory Council on Small and Minority Business Development

Established in Florida Statute 287.0947, the Florida Advisory Council on Small and Minority Business Development (http://www.dms.myflorida.com/agency_administration/office...) provides insight and expertise to the state regarding small and minority business development. Council members research the role the small and minority businesses in the state's economy and provide recommendations on how to improve engagement of and support for Florida's small and minority business community. Council members are selected for a two-year term.

Media Contact
8889452422
***@porterbrownassociates.com
End
Source:
Email:***@porterbrownassociates.com Email Verified
Tags:Florida, University Of Florida, Small Business
Industry:Business
Location:Gainesville - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Porter Brown Associates, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share