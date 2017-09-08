 
Film Fest Call for #30secvideo Shorts Powered by ViGO Video

 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The San Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFest), www.spiffest.org now in its 6th edition, to take place Thursday, October 5 – Sunday, October 15, 2017 in San Pedro, the Port of Los Angeles. The Festival will expand its area of submissions from feature films and short films, to include submissions created through mobile devices, specifically ViGO Video, an application created for Apple's iPhone. Creators can submit work now through October 13, 2017, via the ViGO Video app or social media, tagged #SPIFFest2017 and #30SECVIDEO, to debut at SPIFFest. One winner will be chosen to receive an award announced at the Festival and wcj presented by ViGO.

ViGO Video's mission is to make video creation easy for video storytellers. The app officially launches during the SPIFFest 2017. ViGO Video is committed to helping the storyteller harness the power of video by making it easy to create, edit, and distribute their content as they record it.

ViGO Video is free and available in the Apple app store: http://bitly.com/vigovideo

Passes and tickets for the 2017 San Pedro International Film Festival can be purchased online at SPIFFest.

