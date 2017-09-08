News By Tag
* Video
* App
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Film Fest Call for #30secvideo Shorts Powered by ViGO Video
ViGO Video's mission is to make video creation easy for video storytellers. The app officially launches during the SPIFFest 2017. ViGO Video is committed to helping the storyteller harness the power of video by making it easy to create, edit, and distribute their content as they record it.
ViGO Video is free and available in the Apple app store: http://bitly.com/vigovideo
Passes and tickets for the 2017 San Pedro International Film Festival can be purchased online at SPIFFest.
Contact
ViGO Video
***@vigovideo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse