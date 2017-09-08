News By Tag
Join local nonprofit, Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc., for A Night To R.E.M.ember!
Upon arrival, guests will be immersed in the nostalgia of the motor city, surrounded by exhibits that include Detroit sports memorabilia, classic cars, Motown music, and replicas of memorable buildings. Guests will also be treated to cocktails and a strolling dinner provided by Forte Belanger featuring savory choices from Mexican Town, Greektown, and Soul Food.
Live and silent auctions are also part of the evening. Attendees will battle to the finish for this year's selection of items including: a luxurious 7-day stay at the Tahoe Seasons Resort in Lake Tahoe, California, a priceless private tour of the Fisher Building, Red Wings tickets at the new Little Caesars Arena, and Disney World park-hopper passes. Overnight packages include a stay at the Sofitel Chicago, Hotel Indigo Traverse City, the Bavarian Inn Lodge Frankenmuth and more. There will be signed sports memorabilia that include Harbaugh's and Izzo's signatures, wireless speakers from Paulson's Audio & Video, local rounds of golf, tickets to various shows for music-lovers, wcj art pieces and more!
Funds raised from this event will go towards supporting Sweet Dreamzzz sleep education programs to bring greater health, well-being, and academic success to economically disadvantaged children and their families. Why support sleep? A good night's sleep paired with a consistent, healthy bedtime routine can change the trajectory of a child's education and therefore their life. Our brains organize and consolidate memories of what we learned throughout the day into permanent regions while we sleep. Sleep deprivation can cause or worsen ADHD symptoms. Additionally, sleep is essential for growth and development, immune system health, maintaining a good weight and overall heart health.
Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased by calling 248-478-3242 or online at: sweetdreamzzz.org (http://sweetdreamzzz.org/
Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc.
Founded in 1998, Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc. is a regional nonprofit organization committed to improving children's health, well-being, and academic performance by providing sleep education and bedtime essentials to economically disadvantaged students and their families. Based in Metro Detroit, Sweet Dreamzzz educates children and families about the benefits of healthy sleep and establishing a bedtime routine using innovative programs including its Early Childhood Sleep Education Program, Parent Sleep Education Workshop, and R.E.M. (Rest. Educate. Motivate.) Sleep Program. Since its founding, Sweet Dreamzzz has served more than 55,000 at-risk children and families. For more information, please visit www.SweetDreamzzz.org.
Media Contact
Karleigh Stone
PR/Marketing Coordinator
248-478-3242
karleighstone@
