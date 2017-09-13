 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


Tellico Village Golf Professionals Host Exhibition to Benefit Military Families

 
LOUDON, Tenn. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday, September 8th, the golf professionals of Tellico Village, a planned active-adult community located on Tellico Lake in East Tennessee, held a Golf Pro Exhibition at the Toqua Golf Course in order to raise funds for the Folds of Honor foundation. Folds of Honor provides educational opportunities to children of fallen and disabled service members.

The golf professionals were able to raise $3,000 as members and guests made pledges for holes played by the professionals, as well as birdies. Between the five professionals, they were able to make 18 birdies.

On Friday, September 22nd, the golf professionals will attempt to match or beat those 18 birdies. Play will begin at 12:30 p.m. at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tennessee. Admission is free and free spectator carts will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you would like wcj to pledge a donation amount, contact Casey Flenniken at clenniken@tvpoa.org.

All funds raised from these two events will be donated to the Folds of Honor foundation. To learn more about Folds of Honor, please visit their website at: https://www.foldsofhonor.org/

Tellico Village is a planned, active adult community established in 1986 and located in Loudon County and Monroe County, Tennessee. It encompasses nearly 5,000 acres along Tellico Lake with the community continuing to grow because of the variety of recreational amenities available and the friendliness of the nearly 8,000 residents.
