STRATIS, An Internationally Recognized Internet of Things Leader Wins 2017 Stellar Startup Award
STRATIS CEO Felicite Moorman and CTO Ryan Buchert accepted the 2017 Stellar StartUp Award on behalf of their team.
"It's an absolute honor to be included with other leaders in one of the hottest entrepreneurial communities in the country," Moorman said. "Philadelphia Media Network's Stellar Startup Award is exactly what this region needs to bring national and international recognition to the city of Philadelphia. This win is an honor and we are grateful."
Hosted by Philadelphia Media Network, parent company of the Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com, Stellar StartUp was created to honor the amazing Philadelphia startup culture and to give support to the tireless entrepreneurs who continue to bring innovation, improvement, and renewed economy to the greater Philadelphia area. The Stellar StartUp honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges including Leslie Benoleil, president and chief executive of Entrepreneur Works; Jeffrey Bodle, start-up/venture capital/mergers and acquisitions lawyer at Morgan Lewis; Tami Fratis, chief executive of IPR International;
This is the second year that STRATIS was named a Stellar Startup finalist.
STRATIS is installed in more than 600 properties and 150,000 apartments and dorm rooms across the United States. That is smart technology embedded nationwide. Built from the ground up for complex commercial residential properties, it enables property managers to focus on site management instead of managing archaic and disparate access and HVAC control system backups, upgrades, and maintenance.
"We wcj provide commercial residential buildings with smart access, energy, lighting, leak detection, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices," Buchert said. "The platform allows multiple IoT and smart devices to be accessed and controlled through a single mobile application. Our software securely integrates with other leading management systems to provide buildings the same features single family homeowners have utilized for years, and the solution is easily installed in both existing properties and new construction."
The honor arrives as STRATIS moves from its startup stage to growth and establishment in the marketplace and begins raising its Series A.
