Enmarket Sets $90K Fundraising Goal for Local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Convenience Stores to Sell
(SAVANNAH, GA) In recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, all of the enmarket stores will be selling paper icons to collect donations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). These donations will directly benefit LLS' Light the Night in October.
All enmarket stores across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will be featuring the paper icons. Customers who purchase the paper icons will be able to personalize it with their name and it will then be displayed on surfaces inside the store.
The paper icons will be sold from Tuesday, September 5 to Saturday, September 30. The company has set an aggressive goal to raise $90,000 in support of LLS's mission to cure blood cancer and help patients and their families.
"Every year, we come together as a company to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light Night event," said Matt Clements, marketing director of enmarket. "Most of us have a close friend or family member that has been affected by some type of cancer. This holds true for blood cancer in the enmarket and Colonial Group family. The cause is near and dear to our hearts, and our company is dedicated to championing the fight against leukemia and lymphoma."
Blood cancers are cancers of the blood, bone marrow or lymph nodes that affect normal blood cell production or function. Nearly 1.3 million people in the United States are living with, or are in remission from, leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
"Blood cancer can affect anyone, at any time," said Jennie Brewster, Savannah & Augusta Area Director of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Georgia Chapter. "There is no way to prevent or screen for most blood cancers, so we are focused on finding cures. Support from companies like enmarket is so important. We and our patients are so grateful for their efforts."
Savannah's Light The Night will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13 in Daffin Park. During the event, participants carry different colored illuminated lanterns to signify if they are wcj cancer patients or survivors, supporters or attending in memory of someone.
For more information on Savannah's Light The Night Walk, visit http://www.lightthenight.org/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which operates as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
