Welch's Names Genuine Agency Of Record
National Brand Campaign and Website Relaunch Share Untold Story of Welch's Co-op Farmers & Families
"Consumers today, especially millennial moms, want transparency and truth about where their food comes from," said David Eisen, CMO of Welch's. "Our past marketing efforts have focused on our 'heart health' and 'no sugar added' product attributes, but now is the time to complement that approach with the real stories of our farmers who've been harvesting Concord grapes for generations. An 'anti-big food' sentiment seems to be growing in popularity, but we've been 'small food' for 150 years."
Genuine was named Welch's Agency of Record following its digital AOR status, which it has held since July of 2016. "Genuine's deep strategic and creative expertise is best in class; with this campaign, they've brought our core message - our DNA - to life in a way we've never communicated before. And their savvy digital-first approach to our target made our decision to name them our Agency of Record an easy one," said Eisen.
The "Farmer Owned. Family Grown." campaign features four unscripted farmer families with their own grape vineyards as the backdrop. The :30 and :15 spots capture the farmers' heartfelt passion and pride for their craft, while highlighting the Concord grape's unique taste, no sugar added, and heart health benefits which are similar to red wine. What emerges is the true essence of Welch's: a healthy, family-friendly juice that speaks directly to millennial moms.
"The juice category is saturated with sensational ads targeted to kids, which has created a lot of mistrust among moms," said Chris Pape, Founder and Executive Creative Director of Genuine. "We knew we needed to take an anti-advertising approach to share the untold Welch's farmer story. By illustrating the love, care and pride that these farmers have, and highlighting that they actually own the company and aren't a big CPG, consumers are able to see the brand in a new light."
"We love our collaborative relationship with the Welch's team, truly believe in the products and are absolutely thrilled to be named their Agency of Record," added Pape.
Genuine and Welch's are launching the "Farmer Owned. Family Grown." campaign on September 12 on TV; streaming radio, video, display, paid search and social campaigns on the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels will roll out the week of September 18. Welch's new website launching September 12 will prominently feature the "Farmer Owned. Family Grown." campaign, farmer family profiles and a fully-responsive wcj modern architecture and enhanced customer-centric experience.
About Welch's
Welch's is the processing and marketing subsidiary of the National Grape Cooperative. Located across America and in Ontario, Canada, the cooperative's approximately 900+ family farmers own the company and grow the delicious and inherently healthy Concord grapes used in Welch's juices and other grape-based products. Welch's is committed to research and development that will meet the growing demand for products that address consumers' health and nutrition needs. Welch's products are sold throughout the United States and in approximately 40 countries around the globe. Welch's is an Equal Opportunity Employer-Minorities/
About Genuine
Genuine is a born-digital creative agency that invents with marketing, technology and media to help brands win in today's connected economy. Our collaborative "Invent Together" process goes beyond audience insights to develop and launch campaigns that break traditional molds and truly stand out. Founded in 2005 as a technology-first interactive design shop, today Genuine is a full-service marketing, advertising and digital advisory agency with expertise in strategy, creative, technology, media and analytics headquartered in Boston with offices in New York City, Chicago and San Francisco.
Media Contact
