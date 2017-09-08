 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


Rob Chepak joins Opus 2 as Director of Global Sales—Forum, to grow the company's virtual data room (VDR) presence worldwide
 
 
LONDON - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Opus 2 International – a worldwide litigation services and software development company is pleased to announce that Rob Chepak has joined the company as its new Director of Global Sales--Forum.  Formerly serving as EMEA Sales Director for Merrill Corporation in London, Chepak brings 20 years of experience in financial services information management to Opus 2.

Dividing his time between Opus 2's London headquarters and its US offices, Chepak will call upon his extensive knowledge of complex multinational sales to enhance Opus 2's mission to provide the best-in-class software and services to the UK, US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rob to Opus 2," said founder and CEO, Graham Smith-Bernal. "His impressive accomplishments in the corporate transaction arena will be instrumental to the growing success of our company in this space. Rob's focus on building client relationships will surely result in an increased global presence and adoption of our ground-breaking Opus 2 Forum VDR software. This will also help drive the growth of our other offerings for the corporate sector which include tools to help with the verification process and a platform for buyside due diligence which streamlines communications between advisors and investors. At Opus 2, we pride ourselves on the premium services we deliver to discerning clients who expect only the best in class. We believe that Opus 2's new products for M&A due diligence and verification will provide quantum improvements to corporate transactions similar to how our technology has transformed the practice of litigation."

Ranked No. 1 in his class, Chepak earned the prestigious TRIUM Global MBA jointly conferred by the London School of Economics, New York University Stern School of Business and HEC in Paris. He also holds a master's degree from Northwestern University. As a recognised expert in his field, Chepak lectures on international business at NYU Stern and is called upon to be a guest speaker and moderator at professional conferences.

"I have been following Opus 2's advancements for many years and am pleased to see that the company has brought its sophisticated technology to the due diligence space.  The company's new Opus 2 Forum VDR platform is poised to revolutionize the virtual data room market with its sophisticated Instant View Technology™ and unique collaborative wcj annotation tools. I'm pleased to be a part of that," Chepak said. "In Forum, we are building the best VDR on the market. I am excited to represent this platform and convey its inherent value and relevance to the market."

For more information, please visit http://www.opus2.com/forum.

###

About Opus 2 Forum

Opus 2 Forum is the first deal room of its kind. Its blend of cutting edge software and state-of-the-art infrastructure removes the document loading delays and plug-in obstacles that plague other VDRs. The infusion of industry-tested collaborative tools fuels a richer experience for sellers and buyers. Forum redefines how sensitive information is accessed, reviewed and shared during transactions, streamlining due diligence and giving sellers unprecedented confidence throughout the process.

About Opus 2 International

  As an innovative service provider and an agile software development company, Opus 2 International redefines how ideas and workflow are managed by professional services firms, particularly in the areas of dispute resolution and corporate transactions.  Opus 2's portfolio of patented technologies extends to the world of litigation, court reporting, arbitration, M&A, educational institutions, research facilities and a myriad of diverse corporate entities. Our worldwide presence enables us to support clients across international borders and time zones. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888¬960¬3117.

Brenda Mahedy, Head of Marketing
bmahedy@opus2.com
***@opus2.com
Source:Opus 2
Email:***@opus2.com Email Verified
