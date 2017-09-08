News By Tag
PopYum, a Better Everyday Baby Bottle, Launched on Kickstarter. PopYum baby bottles separately
"A collection of disappointing feeding experiences with our new baby inspired PopYum," stated Zak Wood, PopYum founder. "Spilling formula in the middle of the night, worrying about pre-made formula going bad when about town, discovering that another 'leak proof' bottle just soiled our baby bag, and fumbling to make formula on planes, trains, and automobiles are just a few experiences that PopYum baby bottles have eliminated."
PopYum on Kickstarter:
PopYum is better for babies. Material safety is our top priority, that's why PopYum is made of only two premium materials: German silicone and Samsung polypropylene. We invite parents to compare our exceptional materials to those of any other baby bottle.
An innovative wide nipple and natural latch design supports a smooth transition from breast to bottle. The anti-colic vent returns air into the bottle and not baby's tummy. A wide bottle design makes it easier for baby to hold the bottle. PopYum is BPA, BPS, latex, lead, nitrosamines, PET, phthalates, PVC, and TPE free.
"PopYum is the only bottle of its kind which was designed from the start to be used with a single hand," stated Kim Wood, Chief Mommy for PopYum. "Giving parents the freedom to comfort baby or multitask with their other hand!"
PopYum is better for parents. PopYum reduces baby bag clutter and introduces less plastic into the environment by eliminating the need to carry extra water bottles, formula containers, and cooling packs. Unlike other bottles, water is completely sealed within the bottle with NO leaks guaranteed! Water does not contact the nipple or the vent system which are common baby bottle leak points.
"Soon after we were blessed with our new son in our lives, I realized that we were buying so much plastic stuff to help raise him. I also saw that all of these plastic products were only used for a short time." stated Kim Wood, Chief Mommy for PopYum. "I'm so excited that PopYum really does help reduce the amount of plastic things parents need to buy and helps reduce our overall negative impact on the environmental."
Bottle cleaning is the ultimate time drain, and one of the most hated parenting tasks. That's why PopYum has only five easy to clean parts, fewer than all other similar bottles, which greatly reduces cleaning time. PopYum's wide body design eliminates the need for a bottle brush—parents can easily wash PopYum bottles with a regular kitchen sponge. PopYum is top rack dishwasher safe.
We know firsthand the devastating effects of Lyme disease. Families with chronic Lyme disease all too often bear an incredible financial burden. Every PopYum baby bottle purchase will help a family with Lyme disease.
PopYum bottles are available in 5 ounce and 9 ounce sizes, with level 1, level 2, and level 3 nipples. No matter where you are, PopYum is a better everyday bottle.
PopYum Advantages
The following is a list of advantages PopYum has compared wcj to other formula making baby bottles:
Single Handed
PopYum is the only bottle that was design to be used with a single hand, so mom/dad can hold baby or multi-task with the other hand.
PopYum Holds More
Pop Yum bottles come in 5oz.(150ml) and 9oz.(270ml) sizes. Both sizes are one ounce larger than other similar bottles, giving parents valuable additional feeding capacity for hungry babies.
Natural Nipple
PopYum is the only bottle of its kind with a wide closer-to-natural nipple design.
Only 5 Parts!
PopYum has 40-60% fewer parts compared to the other similar bottles! This results in huge assembly and cleaning time savings.
Premium Materials
PopYum is made of only premium German silicone and Samsung polypropylene. Compare our materials to those of any other brand.
Easier for Baby to Hold
Narrow bottles are harder for baby to hold. PopYum is the only bottle of its kind with awide design, making it easier for baby to hold.
Lighter
PopYum 9 ounce bottles are up to15% lighter than other formula making bottles, reducing weight in your baby bag and making it a bit easier for baby to hold.
Wide Design
PopYum's unique wide design eliminates the need for a bottle cleaning brush. Parents can use a regular sponge to clean PopYum bottles.
Funnel Eliminates Contamination
PopYum is the only bottle of its kind which eliminates the risk of formula falling into the water chamber by accident (and thereby contaminating the water) by including a funnel with every bottle.
Absolutely No Leaks
PopYum is the only bottle that stores the powder formula in the top and the water in the bottom. This allowed PopYum to completely isolate the water from everything! Popyum is the only bottle where water never touches the two most common leak points of the nipple and the vent system (before the formula and water is mixed together).
Great for Storing Breast Milk
Precious breastmilk is stored in the same way as water—it is completely isolated from the nipple and vent system, so there are absolutely no breast milk leaks.
Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/
Website: www.popyum.com
Contact
Kim Wood
kim@popyum.com
***@popyum.com
